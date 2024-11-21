Union sign Cameroonian defender Olivier Mbaizo to multiyear contract extension

Those wondering how the Union felt about Olivier Mbaizo had that question answered on Thursday as the club signed the defender to a multiyear contract extension guaranteed through the 2026 season.

The extension includes options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons as well.

The Cameroon native has had an international designation on the Union’s roster since 2020 after spending three seasons as a member of Philadelphia Union II, formerly called the Bethlehem Steel. He appeared in 30 matches in all competitions this past season but played a pivotal role in the Union’s run to the Leagues Cup semifinals.

“Olivier has been a consistent contributor to our back line since joining us in 2018,″ said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. “His speed and agility, along with his increasingly accurate passing percentage, continue to make him a valuable asset to the team, and we are happy to have come to an agreement.”

Mbaizo, 27, seemingly has found a solution to the long-standing problem of being unable to move his family to the States because of federal immigration laws denying U.S. visas over a five-year period, prompting him to consider a move elsewhere.

Mbaizo, who primarily plays right back, shared the spot with emerging Union defender Nathan Harriel. Harriel finished off one of his best seasons with the Union and joined teammate Jack McGlynn as members of the U.S. Olympic team at the Summer Games in Paris.

