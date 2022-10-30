It’s the day before the biggest game of the season for the Union and Brandon Comisky is in the River End section of Subaru Park going row-by-row, checking for wayward balls in the stands.

One would think that the Union’s director of equipment operations would have more pressing things to do following the team’s final training session, but ahead of last week’s Eastern Conference semifinal with Cincinnati, there was no mad dash when it comes to the final preparations.

That’s because the work had been done days before.

As the team clears out of the locker room post-training, Comisky takes a calm stroll to the equipment room where pre-match warm-ups and pressed uniforms hang on rolling racks awaiting assignment to player stalls.

It’s the way Comisky prefers it. Whether it’s a playoff game or a preseason scrimmage, there is no single day of prep when you’re looking after the needs of 27 players — all with particulars when it comes to their own match preparation. If there needed to be someone to attest that the old sports adage look good, play good, truly exists, then Comisky, now in his 10th season with the Union, would be able to explain — right down to the personality type.

“It’s all about establishing relationships,” Comisky told The Inquirer. “For a lot of these guys, I already know what they’re going to want even before the game. So for me, it’s knowing what they need so that there are no emergencies. If you have a relationship with them and something does happen, you have a better chance of something bad not becoming catastrophic.”

So what are the particulars? How about starting out with each player getting three sets of jerseys and two pairs of shorts per game as a base and starting from there? There are guys who switch to a fresh jersey each half. There are guys who will change their cleats at the half. There are the guys who have a penchant for throwing their equipment into an elated supporter’s section after a win.

And then there are players like defender Olivier Mbaizo who changes his entire outfit right down his socks during every break. Yes, you read that right. A fresh kit after warm-ups, a fresh kit to start the game, and a fresh kit emerging from the tunnel to start the second half.

“Each player gets three [jerseys] per game and two pairs of shorts,” Comisky explained. “We reuse them until they give them away, rip or get dirty stains, all that kind of stuff. But yeah, there are just some guys who require more. We do our best to accommodate them.”

It’s not the job Comisky thought he’d have with the club when he arrived as a fresh-faced marketing intern from Rutgers in 2012. His role isn’t just with the first team, as he oversees the equipment that’s given to the Union’s youth academy, a job expected to intensify with the announcement that the academy and its school, will move to Chester in the near future.

“I started out in 2012 as an intern and got the role as a full-time assistant [equipment manager] in 2013,” Comisky said. “But even with a year in I was naive to the whole professional environment and what it takes. What helped my development was people like [team coordinator] Josh Gros and [director of player relations] Dan Nolan and [head coach] Jim [Curtin]. They’ve just always had my back and knowing I’ve had those guys in my corner, really helped me to learn the business and realize that I had the opportunity to really make this my own.”

Things are a lot different from when Comisky started. For starters, success and a new front office management collective have afforded charter flights which means equipment doesn’t get lost in random airports.

Though the latter makes for great stories like this one Comisky shared about an away match against Real Salt Lake in 2015.

“We used to fly commercial and had an entire bag of shoes and boots that got lost in the airport out of Philly. Luckily, we flew out a day early to train at Rio Tinto [Stadium], but when we were setting up for training the night before we realized we were missing a bag of shoes. It was like 1 a.m., and nothing was open. The next day, we left the hotel and found a local soccer shop, and got [former forward] Fernando Aristeguieta two pairs of back Adidas Predators. It’d be like going to Angelo’s [Soccer Corner] and buying them from there. He scored two goals in that game and we won.”

The Union has become a much different club in the years that have followed, becoming not just a perennial playoff contender but the class of MLS’ Eastern Conference, winning the Supporters’ Shield as the team with the most points in 2020 and coming up a few points shy of claiming that title again this year.

For the second straight season, the team is a game away from its first appearance in MLS Cup. Anyone familiar with the club’s recent success knows it hasn’t arrived without a host of hard knocks. It’s why when Comisky, who’s been around since nearly the club’s inception remains committed to the club — and the various players that wear its crest.

“There’s been a lot of pinch me moments,” said Comisky. “I remember having to haul all of our equipment on a bus and head to Chester Park for training and now we have this great facility. We’re building a new facility. Honestly, it’s humbling because you’ve seen what it was and you never thought it’d be as good as it is. So I give a lot of credit to Jim, the staff, and this organization for building it into what it is now. I’m honestly just happy to be a part of it all, for better or worse.”