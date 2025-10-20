Union will host a playoff pep rally at City Hall on Thursday afternoon

The Union clinched the second Supporters’ Shield in club history on Oct. 4 and finished the regular season with the best record in Major League Soccer. Now they’re getting ready to celebrate that accomplishment ahead of the playoffs with a pep rally at the City Hall Courtyard on Thursday.

The pep rally, which is open to the public, will take place between noon and 2 p.m., featuring interactive games, photo opportunities, surprise guest appearances, and an appearance from Phang, the Union’s mascot.

The Union finished with 66 points and a 20-8-6 record, setting a club mark for wins in a season. The first time the Union clinched the Supporters’ Shield was in 2020.

The Union will open the MLS Cup playoffs at Subaru Park on Sunday against the winner of Wednesday’s wild-card match between the Chicago Fire and Orlando City SC. As the top seeds, the Union will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.