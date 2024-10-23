Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan inks new three-year deal

On Wednesday, the Union announced the signing of homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan to a new guaranteed contract through 2027, with an option for 2028.

Sullivan was one of two players to appear in all 34 regular-season matches for the Union this year, recording five goals and 11 assists across the Union’s disappointing 2024 campaign.

“Quinn had a breakout season this year, showing how high his potential ceiling can be,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “As one of only two players to appear in every regular season match, his growing importance to the club is clear. He stepped up with versatility and maturity this season, playing wherever he was needed. We’re happy to have come to an agreement to keep him with the Union for the coming years.”

Sullivan, 20, who debuted for the Union as a teen in 2021, is the youngest player in team history to record 10 goals and 10 assists in a career. He netted his 10th career goal for the Union against Cincinnati on the final matchday of this season.

Only four other players in MLS history recorded double-digit assist seasons before turning 21, including U.S. Soccer legend Landon Donovan and current Bayern Munich star and Canada captain Alphonso Davies.

After a career season, Sullivan, a Philly-area native, earned the No. 8 ranking in Major League Soccer’s annual 22 Under 22 list. Sullivan is one of three Union players making an appearance on the list, with his 15-year-old brother Cavan checking in at No. 18 and midfielder Jack McGlynn claiming the No. 3 spot.

Cavan signed the most expensive homegrown contract in league history earlier this year, and became the youngest player to debut for an MLS side in July. His contract features a transfer clause to the English team Manchester City once he turns 18 or a transfer to a Manchester City-operated European club in the case of rapid development after he turns 16. Cavan will turn 18 during the 2027 MLS season.

Quinn Sullivan has also made 19 appearances for the U.S. Under-20 Youth National Team, netting seven goals since his 2021 debut.