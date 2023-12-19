Union and forward Chris Donovan agree to new contract

While star striker Julián Carranza’s future with the club remains in doubt, the Union did re-up one of their strikers for the future.

The Union signed Chris Donovan to a new two-year deal on Tuesday that also includes club options for 2026 and 2027. Donovan, 23, scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Union this season, including clutch game-winning goals in the Leagues Cup against Querétaro and the MLS playoffs against the New England Revolution.

“Throughout his time with the Union, Chris has capitalized on every opportunity given and has played an important role in games of consequence,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. “He is committed to furthering his development which is evident by the impressive strides he’s made over the last two years, especially in this past season. We look forward to his continued contributions in the years to come.”

Donovan, a Drexel graduate, likely will play a reserve role again next season. He also helped Union II this year, scoring six goals and adding three assists in 12 appearances.

The Union will open training camp in January and will play their first games in the Concacaf Champions League in February.