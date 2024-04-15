Union announce new brew hall and tailgate zone near Subaru Park

If you like soccer and beer, you’re going to want to check out a Union game this summer.

On Monday, the club announced the creation of “Union Yards,” a 7,000-square-foot brew hall and 32,500-square-foot tailgate zone that will be open for fans to hang out and celebrate before and after games.

“When people think about coming to a Philadelphia Union match, they think about the energy and incredible atmosphere,” said Union president Tim McDermott. “With Union Yards, we will extend that energy well before and after kick for fans to gather and celebrate, right alongside our supporters. We are confident this will become a fan-favorite pregame destination, in addition to Subaru Plaza, for all that come to visit Subaru Park.”

The space, which is located at 12 Reaney Street and will open beginning with the April 27 game against Real Salt Lake. Delaware-based brewery Dogfish Head will be the presenting partner of the interior bar, while GIANT will partner with the Union on the outdoor tailgate space. One of the features of this room will be a wall of signed cleats by current and former Union players

The brew hall will have a bar with over 20 beers on tap, as well as wine, liquor, and soft drinks. The indoor area also should be a prime location for watching sports, even beyond soccer, with 10 big-screen TVs and several rows of tables for seating. There will also be a space called “The Boot Room” for people to book for private events. Outside, there will be space for fans to tailgate with food, games, live entertainment, and fire pits.