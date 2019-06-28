The U.S. women’s national soccer team faces off against France Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, and one star will take the field embroiled in a back-and-forth with President Donald Trump.
Megan Rapinoe, the team’s cocaptain and star forward, drew criticism from Trump earlier this week after using an obscenity to make it clear she wouldn’t be visiting the White House if the team went on to repeat as World Cup’s champions. Rapinoe dug in on Thursday during the team’s news conference, only expressing regret for her colorful language.
“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with exception of the expletive,” Rapinoe told reporters. “My mom would be very upset about that.”
Trump attacked Rapinoe on Twitter earlier this week in a three-tweet response, writing that she should “WIN first before she talks” (she was asked about visiting the White House by a reporter) and that she “should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,”
Trump’s reaction caused Ali Krieger — one of Rapione’s teammates — to also refuse to visit the White House, regardless of whether the team wins or loses.
Fox took over broadcasting rights for the women’s World Cup from ESPN after the 2015 tournament. Four years ago, the United States’ 5-2 win over Japan in the final averaged 25.4 million viewers, which, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, makes it the most-viewed soccer game ever in the United States — for men or women. And despite the time difference this year between the United States and Paris, where the games are being played, television ratings are actually trending above four years ago, according to Sports Media Watch.
In the booth for Fox is Philadelphia Union play-by-play announcer JP Dellacamera, who is calling his sixth Women’s World Cup and his 15th World Cup overall.
“This is so special, because for me it’s a milestone,” Dellacamera told my colleague Jonathan Tannenwald back in February. “Fifteen is a number that if you had asked me years ago, I would never have guessed I would do that many.”
When: Friday, June 28
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Fox (JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner), Universo (Copán Álvarez, Viviana Vila, Deyna Castellanos)
Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV (all require a subscription)
Fox’s pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m. with a one-hour edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup Live, hosted by Rob Stone and Jenny Taft. Both will return to host the hour-long FIFA Women’s World Cup Today after the match.
Fox Soccer Tonight, a mix of highlights and analysis of both the Women’s World Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, will air at 11 p.m. on FS1, hosted by Kate Abdo.
Here’s how the U.S. women’s team ended up in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal matchup against France. The winner of the U.S.-France game will advance to the semifinals and face off against England on July 2 at 3 p.m.
June 24: U.S. 2, Spain 1
June 20: U.S. 2, Sweden 0
June 16: U.S. 3, Chile 0
June 11: U.S. 13, Thailand 0