Fox took over broadcasting rights for the women’s World Cup from ESPN after the 2015 tournament. Four years ago, the United States’ 5-2 win over Japan in the final averaged 25.4 million viewers, which, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, makes it the most-viewed soccer game ever in the United States — for men or women. And despite the time difference this year between the United States and Paris, where the games are being played, television ratings are actually trending above four years ago, according to Sports Media Watch.