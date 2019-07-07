I picked a U.S.-Netherlands final before the World Cup started, and while I didn’t think it would happen this way, it’s nice to be right every once in a while. I still think the U.S. will win. The Dutch didn’t look all that great in their semifinal win over Sweden, though winger Shanice van de Sanden got the message about being benched and played well as a substitute.

The Netherlands are the only major European squad that the Americans haven’t played in the last year and a half. The teams haven’t met since September of 2016, 10 months before the Dutch rose to prominence by winning the 2017 European Championship on home soil. They’ve kept improving since. And they will bring a ton of fans to the game, all dressed in bright orange, including a fun college-style marching band.

But the U.S. has the better talent, and the cohesion to put it together. They’re playing with a spirit and fire that’s stronger than any I’ve ever seen in the 16 years I’ve covered the program. A fourth star is theirs for the taking, and I think they take it.