The U.S. Soccer Federation is reportedly ready to reconsider its ban on players kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.
ESPN and Yahoo! Sports reported late Sunday that the Federation’s board of directors will meet by conference call Tuesday to discuss the matter, ahead of a previously-scheduled quarterly board meeting Friday and Saturday.
The ban was adopted in February of 2017 by the board after Megan Rapinoe knelt during the playing of the anthem at two U.S. women’s team games in September of 2016.
After the game, U.S. Soccer said in a statement: “As part of the privilege to represent your country, we have an expectation that our players and coaches will stand and honor our flag while the National Anthem is played.”
That expectation became a formal policy which said: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”
In March of 2017, the policy was ratified by U.S. Soccer’s membership at the governing body’s annual general meeting – an assembly of players, professional league executives, and leaders of youth and adult amateur soccer leagues from across the nation.
The president at the time, Sunil Gulati, told the AGM that the board approved the rule unanimously, though there’s no formal roll call in the board minutes.
Gulati also said that the day before the AGM vote, he met with U.S. Soccer’s Athletes Council. That group, comprised of current and former players, has voting power on the board and in Federation elections.
As the text of the policy was displayed on a video screen in the meeting hall, Gulati said, “I don’t think I need to explain that.” According to a transcript published by U.S. Soccer, the remark was met with applause.
“I was asked yesterday at the Athlete Council meeting what if a player doesn’t, and, you know, I didn’t have the right answer there,” Gulati said. “And I think the right answer is, I hope we never have to confront that situation. So that is the new policy.”
Gulati then asked for a motion to approve from the floor, and got it. There were no recorded objections, and the motion passed by acclamation.
Rapinoe said she wouldn’t fight the ban. She instead chose to not sing the anthem while standing, and has continued that stance since. She also wasn’t named to U.S. rosters from October of 2016 through March of 2017. Though she was recovering from injuries at the time, there was widespread speculation about whether the timings of her statement and her return were coincidental.
A year later, Gulati stepped down from the presidency after the U.S. men failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. His successor, former vice president Carlos Cordeiro, resigned this past March after U.S. Soccer’s lawyers used sexist language in a filing in the U.S. women’s players’ equal pay lawsuit.
During last week’s nationwide protests over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African-Americans, U.S. Soccer posted a short statement on its social media accounts that said “One Nation. One Team. United Against Racism.” The fan base promptly delivered a torrent of replies citing Rapinoe and the kneeling ban.
ESPN reported that the meeting to reconsider the ban came “at the urging” of new president Cindy Parlow Cone, who succeeded Cordeiro. Cone was a board member at the time the ban was passed, having joined at the start of 2015 as a member of the athletes’ council. But of the 12 board members who voted on the ban, seven are no longer there.
The five who remain are Cone; Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber; Athletes Council chair Chris Ahrens; U.S. Adult Soccer Association president John Motta; and U.S. Youth Soccer association vice chair Tim Turney.
This month’s board meeting was to be in Chicago, where U.S. Soccer is headquartered, but will now be held virtually. Friday’s opening session will be open to the public, as is tradition, but how that will work isn’t known yet.