Folarin Balogun’s goal earns the USMNT a creditable 1-1 tie with Ecuador

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. men’s soccer team played one of its prettiest games in a while Friday. And while it resulted in a 1-1 tie with Ecuador, it will likely be seen as a positive result.

The U.S. matched Ecuador’s speed and liveliness throughout the game, though La Tri got on the scoreboard first.

Joel Ordóñez intercepted Weston McKennie’s pass forward toward Folarin Balogun, then spun to start a counter-attack. He sent a quick pass past two U.S. players to Jordy Alcivar, who then turned and split three more U.S. players with a forward ball to Enner Valencia. The veteran striker was in a one-on-one footrace with Chris Richards, and showed his class with a run across Richards and low shot to Matt Freese’s far post.

Just over a minute later, Richards came close to a quick atonement with a hard, close-range shot off a corner kick. Alas, it was right at Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galindez, and he made a fine reflex save.

Tim Weah had perhaps the best U.S. look of the half in the 44th. Playing a right wingback role in the 3-4-2-1 that worked so well for the U.S. last month, he started the play by cutting in from the flank and playing a neat give-and-go with Malik Tillman. Weah took a few steps, shot low from just outside the 18-yard box, and it deflected just wide of the far post.

And in first half stoppage time, Balogun broke past Ecuador’s defense, cut back, and laid a pass to the onrushing Aidan Morris. His shot was also deflected, but this time off a teammate.

At halftime, the U.S. had a 6-4 advantage in shots, including 2-1 in shots on target. The score was what it was, but it would be hard to argue the Americans did not play well.

U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first substitutions, in the 63rd minute, switched the tactics back to the 4-3-3 the team had played before. Right back Alex Freeman entered for centerback Miles Robinson, and attacking midfielder Diego Luna replaced McKennie.

Weah, who had started the night at right wingback (the rightmost spot on that line of four) moved up to a higher spot.

This was a great test for Freeman, a 21-year-old with Orlando City (and son of former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Freeman) whose stock is rising fast. Ecuador’s team is speedy, smart, and physical, and finished second in South America’s World Cup qualifying marathon — ahead of perennial powers Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia.

Balogun equalized in the 71st, with the play started by Tillman. He stuck a foot on Ecuador centerback Willian Pacho’s pass out of the back, Weah intercepted it, and from there played forward to Tanner Tessmann. He made a tight pass to Tillman, who squared a pass for Balogun to race toward and finish first time.

Right after that, Pochettino made a trio of subs: former Union centerback McKenzie for Tim Ream in defense, Cristian Roldan for Morris in midfield, and Christian Pulisic for Weah in the attack. Pulisic did not start due to feeling some pain in an ankle during Wednesday’s practice. (He was off the field Thursday.)

Freese’s highlight play came in the 78th, a big charge off his line to catch a cross as Angelo Preciado — a former teammate of McKenzie’s at Belgium’s Genk — bore down on the net, beating McKenzie along the way.

The last U.S. sub was in the 81st minute, Haji Wright for Balogun up top. Balogun left to a hearty ovation, having scored in his second straight U.S. game. It was his seventh national team goal in 20 games overall.

