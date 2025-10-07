Haji Wright has a big opportunity to make a statement at striker with the USMNT

AUSTIN, Texas — As the U.S. men’s soccer team reconvenes this month, there’s a clear theme at play.

You’ve read many times by now that in the summer and September, new players were brought in to challenge the stars who failed so badly early in the year.

Advertisement

Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s firm delivery of that message seemed to get through, and many of the big-name players responded with good play for their clubs to start the new European season.

Now quite a few are back and have their shot to show Pochettino they’re ready to deliver for the national team. Former Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson and centerback Mark McKenzie are on that list, as are midfielders Weston McKennie and Tanner Tessmann.

With Tyler Adams out as his wife gives birth, the door was also reopened for defensive midfielder Aidan Morris, whom many outsiders have wanted to see for a while.

“It’s obviously my goal and my dream to play for this country as much as I can,” said Morris, who hadn’t been with the U.S. since last October. “But you’re going to go through times where you’re not called up. And it’s just, in between those times, put in the work and control what you control at your club level, and then go from there.”

» READ MORE: Matt Turner knows what he has to do to regain the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper job

Among the forwards, most of the names are well-established — especially Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Tim Weah. But another might draw the most attention in the buildup to Friday’s game against an outstanding Ecuador team in Austin and Tuesday against Australia in suburban Denver.

Haji Wright has been on a tear for Coventry City in England’s second division, with nine goals in 11 games as the Sky Blues try to earn promotion to the Premier League. They came achingly close last year, finishing fifth in the regular season before losing in the promotion playoff semifinals to eventual winner Sunderland.

More than just a hot streak

“It’s been a good start to the season,” Wright said. “Obviously, it feels great to to be able to perform the way I’ve been this season. It’s no secret I want to be in the World Cup squad. So doing my best to perform week in and week out, and hopefully [I] give myself the best opportunity to do that.”

His manager at Coventry is an English soccer legend, former Chelsea (and later New York City FC) midfielder Frank Lampard. Wright gave his boss a lot of credit for backing and pushing him from the bench.

» READ MORE: The USMNT is finally back on track, and Mauricio Pochettino has done what he said he’d do

“Frank Lampard has been a big inspiration for me since he came in — he’s shown me a lot of belief,” Wright said. “He was a great player during his time, and now he’s a great person to be around, and he’s very personable, so it’s easy to talk to him whenever I have any questions. And he has, up until now, gotten the best out of me, and I’m happy to play under him and try to keep performing for him and the club.”

Wright has pedigree in his 6-foot-3 frame, not just a recent hot streak. Though the 27-year-old Los Angeles native has only 17 U.S. caps, his five goals include two that saved the 2024 Nations League semifinal win over Jamaica, and one in the 2022 World Cup round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands.

This year, Wright scored in the Americans’ Gold Cup opener before suffering an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the rest of the tournament.

His World Cup goal is remembered for a few reasons. One was the circumstances, of course. Another was the flukiness of his shot.

» READ MORE: Where does FIFA’s decision to implement dynamic pricing for World Cup tickets fit into growing the game? We asked.

But the third reason might say the most about what the U.S. men’s program has to do to become truly elite on the world stage: It was the first World Cup goal scored by an American officially listed as a striker in 20 years.

Clint Dempsey’s goals over the years came as an attacking midfielder. Landon Donovan’s, as famous as they were, came as an attacking midfielder and winger. The last true striker to score at a World Cup was Brian McBride in 2002’s legendary 2-0 win over Mexico.

An opportunity awaits

The current U.S. striker depth chart remains unsettled. Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are the top two, but Pepi has dealt with a series of injuries that have kept him from the national team since last November. Beyond them, things are wide-open.

Patrick Agyemang, formerly of Charlotte FC and now with England’s Derby County, still is new to the race. He has some form right now, fresh off a thunderous headed goal for the Rams on Saturday. Josh Sargent, meanwhile, has gone cold at England’s Norwich City — while his six-year U.S. scoring drought continues.

So the path is there for Wright, and he has the talent. He has some versatility too, as a winger or up top. That could come in handy with the U.S. as Pochettino tests using a 3-4-2-1 formation in addition to the team’s traditional 4-3-3.

“I’ve been playing primarily striker this season, so kind of that’s where I see myself,” Wright said. “But If I’m asked to go wide, or take a step back and play in the 10 [attacking midfield position], it’s all fine with me. I feel comfortable in all the positions.”

He later noted that he had not yet talked with the U.S. coaches about where they see his best fit. But he’s pretty sure he knows what Pochettino wants overall.

“He wants us to be intense, he wants to be physical, he wants us to run hard and do everything with passion and belief,” Wright said. “And [I] try and take that back to my club, and try and do that.”

» READ MORE: With October call-up, Wayne’s Matt Freese has another chance to prove his value in goal for the USMNT