WASHINGTON — The only thing the U.S. men’s soccer team deserves credit for in Wednesday’s ugly 1-0 loss to Jamaica is how honest coach Gregg Berhalter was about it.
“I’m not going to make an excuse — that’s not what we do,” he said after the game at D.C. United’s Audi Field. “We know we need to improve. We know we need to get better. … We had one shot on goal today. That’s pretty poor, and we know that.”
Players were similarly candid, especially about the experimental 3-4-3 formation instead of the usual 4-2-3-1.
“We tried something different,” said midfielder Wil Trapp, who plays for MLS’ Columbus Crew and played for Berhalter when he managed there. “The tempo of it, the intensity of it could have been better. … I think we could have been a little bit more consistent with finding passes through the middle of the field and breaking them down.”
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who also played for Berhalter in Columbus, offered a view of what he saw in front of him.
“I think our spacing was a little off,” the Coatesville native said. “When we had the ball, I think there could have been a little bit more communication to help our press and do a little bit less running. … It’ll help the guys in front of our back line. It’ll help everybody.”
As Berhalter got into his analysis, he focused on the lack of attacking punch.
“We lacked speed. We lacked aggression in the final third,” Berhalter said. “When you talk about when the ball is wide, there should be four guys in the penalty box, and we only had two half the time. Even when we won the ball in good positions, now it’s time to counter, now it’s time to really enforce ourselves on the opponent, and we didn’t do that.”
That problem will solve itself somewhat by the Americans’ next game, a friendly against Venezuela on Sunday in Cincinnati (2 p.m., Fox and Univision). Some of the big names on the Gold Cup team who were rested Wednesday night should play, though not all of them. Berhalter said he is managing the 23-player squad, which he announced Thursday morning, to be at full health by the Americans’ tournament opener June 18.
“We still have guys that won’t be able to start the game, and that’s just the way it is,” he said. “The 18th [is] a marker of where we want to get guys returning by. We’ll have a number of guys that will be limited [or] inactive for the game, and we’ll put together a team that can continue to try to progress in one way or another.”
To add to the usual fears about injuries in a warmup game, there is a temporary grass surface installed over Nippert Stadium’s artificial turf. The U.S. men’s players’ union complained loudly about that when the friendly was announced in April, but nothing changed.