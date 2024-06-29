Even if the USMNT beats mighty Uruguay at the Copa América, it still might not advance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. men’s soccer team’s loss to Panama in the Copa América on Thursday was so disastrous that its ramifications could last far beyond those 90-plus minutes.

Just how bad was it? So bad that even if the Americans beat star-studded Uruguay in Monday’s group stage finale — which would, on paper, be the signature win the team has craved for so long — they’d have two group wins but still might not advance.

Advertisement

That doesn’t happen very often in soccer tournaments, but it could here. Uruguay already has six points and a plus-7 goal difference, while the U.S. (plus-1) and Panama (minus-1) have three points each. Winless Bolivia is in last.

Panama should dispatch Bolivia, as the U.S. and Uruguay already have. That would pile pressure on the Americans as they try to upset a Celeste squad led by Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez, Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, and Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur.

» READ MORE: U.S. men’s soccer team’s Copa América on precipice of disaster after 2-1 loss to Panama

Their talents and famed manager Marcelo Bielsa’s high-octane tactics have vaulted Uruguay not just to Copa wins, but to second place in South America’s ferocious World Cup qualifying round-robin so far, which include wins over Brazil and Argentina.

“We just have to think that a win definitely gives us the best chance of getting through,” U.S. left back Antonee Robinson said after Saturday’s practice. “If we take care of business on the day and we don’t manage to go through, then that’s unfortunate and what will be, will be. Then we have to look back to the fact that we let ourselves down in the previous game.”

At least Robinson put in a strong shift Thursday. Some of his marquee teammates did not. Timothy Weah’s early ejection for swinging a fist toward an opponent was the night’s defining moment, and Gio Reyna had just 12 touches on the ball before being subbed off at halftime in a tactical shift.

Had the U.S. beaten or tied Panama, as it could have even after Weah’s dismissal, the conversation would be mostly moot. The Americans would have needed just a tie against Uruguay to advance, with a huge, pro-American crowd at Arrowhead Stadium cheering them on.

This game has been circled on every U.S. fan’s calendar since the Copa draw last December as one of the biggest moments before the 2026 World Cup. It still is, but now for a different reason. If the U.S. fails to advance, the already-loud calls for manager Gregg Berhalter’s dismissal will become deafening.

» READ MORE: Christian Pulisic leads the U.S. to victory over Bolivia in Copa América opener

Both of Monday’s games are at the same time, 9 p.m. Philadelphia time: U.S.-Uruguay in Kansas City (FS1, Univision 65, TUDN, ViX) and Bolivia-Panama in Orlando (FS2, UniMás, ViX).

“I’d like to think that if we win, that we will be going through,” Robinson said. “So give yourself the best chance and go from there.”

That is the best way to think, but it still might not be enough.

Captain calls out racial abusers

It’s one thing to criticize players after a defeat, but some people went beyond the pale following the U.S.-Panama game. Multiple Black players on the U.S. team received messages on social media with racial abuse. Folarin Balogun (who scored in the game) and Chris Richards shared screenshots of those messages on their Instagram stories.

U.S. Soccer, MLS, North and Central American soccer governing body Concacaf, and South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL — the last of which is running the Copa América — issued statements condemning the abuse.

In the two continental entities’ case, it was the second time they had to do so during this tournament. Canada’s Moïse Bombito, who is Black, was racially abused after his team’s loss to Argentina.

“It’s normal at this point,” U.S. midfielder and frequent captain Tyler Adams, who also is Black, said. “I don’t think anyone can play a bad game, let alone a good game, and not have something on social media afterward. ... It’s just toxic everywhere, no matter where you look.”

Adams sent his sympathy to Bombito, and said “the fact that we’ve allowed this to creep into the game is just horrible.”

» READ MORE: 10 players to watch at the Copa América