All the agonizing in the second half against Iran caused by the U.S. team not securing a multiple goal lead notwithstanding- the United States men’s national team has advanced to the knockout rounds. The latest news has Hershey native Christian Pulisic cleared for action against the Netherlands, where the U.S. team could pull off an upset of one of Europe’s most storied squads.

Inquirer soccer writers look back at what they’ve liked about the play so far of the Americans, and what they predict as the outcome for the team going forward.

Gustav Elvin: After the World Cup draw was conducted in April, the U.S. had to be thrilled with landing a group consisting of England, Iran and the the playoff winner between Ukraine and Wales. Yes, England would enter Qatar 2022 as one of the favorites to win the tournament, but on the other hand, there was a very realistic path to finishing second and advancing out of Group B.

On Tuesday, the U.S. did just that by earning a hard-fought 1-0 win over Iran on the heels of back-to-back draws against Wales and England. It wasn’t easy or always pretty but Gregg Berhalter’s men got the job done.The most encouraging thing to me from the USMNT’s performances in the group stage was the starts. The team played with tempo and energy in all three of its first halves, looking nothing short of dominant and taking 1-0 leads against both Wales and Iran. This wasn’t the U.S. teams of old hanging in there and grinding out a result. Instead, the U.S. took the play to their opponent and was the aggressor, including against England – a real sign of progress both for now and the future.

In particular, the midfield was outstanding led by the tireless Tyler Adams, who surely must run on batteries. The former New York Red Bulls star covered every blade of grass during the three games, putting out fires and leading from the front, despite only being 23 years of age. I also feel obligated to give center back Tim Ream, a worry of mine entering the tournament, a hat tip, as the veteran was assured at the back.The concern for the U.S. was they couldn’t build on their first-half displays and grab the all-important second goal against both Wales and Iran. The team seemed to take their foot of the gas and retreat back into a defensive shell in the second halves which largely falls on Berhalter’s shoulders.

» READ MORE: Christian Pulisic counting on team effort to advance USMNT World Cup dream

The U.S. were burned for this against Wales who equalized via Gareth Bale and were somewhat fortunate to not be against Iran, who threw the kitchen sink at the U.S. goal over the last half an hour. The U.S. has been so impressive in first halves during this tournament but it has to be a bit of a worry that they haven’t been able to replicate that over the second 45. Striker also remains a concern as Haji Wright has looked lost in his appearances, including a start against England, while Josh Sargent has worked hard but hardly set the world ablaze. You’d like to think that the U.S. would try something different such as pushing Tim Weah into the middle and starting Gio Reyna but Berhalter has reiterated he is confident in his three strikers and isn’t planning such a switch.

So what about the Netherlands? I actually think this is a winnable game for the U.S., as this isn’t the star-studded Oranje of years gone by led by Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie and others. The Dutch still have top players in Virgil van Dijk and wunderkind Cody Gakpo, but collectively they haven’t been completely convincing this tournament, particularly against undermanned Senegal and then Ecuador. The U.S. has accomplished the baseline for this tournament by advancing out of the group but it feels like there is more there for them if they are brave. A win over the Netherlands, would lay down a marker to the world that the USMNT is progressing particularly ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2026.

Prediction: 2-1 United States in extra time.

Jonathan Tannenwald: I’ve written my prediction separately, so I’ll keep this to what I’ve seen so far. Obviously the lack of finishing has been a major headache. But as strange as it may seem for casual soccer fans to read what I’m about to say, I promise it’s true.

» READ MORE: USMNT-Netherlands World Cup prediction: An upset is possible, but not likely

In more than 20 years of watching the U.S. men’s soccer team, I have never seen a World Cup squad play at as high a level as this one. Especially in the scoreless tie against England. To dominate the possession with the quality of passing the U.S. had against a major European power on soccer’s biggest stage is unheard of.(And by the way, when you do that, you get to call it soccer.)

Tyler Adams has been the team’s most outstanding player. Yunus Musah has been terrific, and underrated because he hasn’t had a goal or major assist. Weston McKennie has quieted his critics -- including me -- who complain about his loose passing and positional freelancing. There’s been next to none of that so far in Qatar.The back line has also been great. To concede one goal in three group games in any World Cup is a great feat. Tim Ream has led the way. Walker Zimmerman has made more than enough clutch plays to make up for his mistakes, especially the goal-line clearance against Iran. Sergiño Dest and especially Antonee Robinson have been flat-out elte. Robinson and Adams could make a team of the tournament if one was picked right now.

The Wales game was frustrating. The end of the Iran game was infuriating, because as I wrote in my piece on the game, the prevent defense prevents you from winning.

Well, the U.S. won that one, and because of it, Gregg Berhalter gets the credit. He made a big call in starting Cameron Carter-Vickers over Zimmerman, and an even bigger call in going to the 5-4-1. But the U.S. won, and that’s what matters.If you had said to me before the tournament that the U.S. would get out of the group, I’d have believed it. If you’d said to me they’d get more than four points, I’d have called it possible. If you’d said they’d do so conceding just one goal, I’d have said no way.

They did all that, and they deserve the praise they’re getting.

Kerith Gabriel: When looking at this matchup, I look at what the Netherlands has done historically on a world stage – with many of the same players that comprise its current World Cup roster.

Since 2014, the answer is not much.

After finishing third in South Africa, the Dutch failed to qualify for the Euros in 2016, like the United States, the Netherlands missed the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and squeaked into the knockout rounds of the 2020 European Cup, but got bounced in its match against the Czech Republic.

Point is don’t be fooled by what Holland once was. When the pitch was controlled by the left boot of Arjen Robben and the creativity and diagonal runs of Wesley Sneijder. This version of Holland still has a lot to prove and they’re facing a young United States collective that is out to prove they are the future of American soccer.

Which brings me to the United States. I think Jonathan hit the nail on the head. The front four must do a better job of finishing the multitude of chances they’ve had in this World Cup. The numbers speak volumes.

Wales: Six shots, one on target

England: 10 shots, one on target

Iran: 12 shots, five on target.

That’s not gonna cut it, folks.

Also, don’t be fooled by this story of will Christian Pulisic play or not. This is all smoke and mirrors to keep the Dutch on their toes until the last second when teams have to announce their lineups on Saturday morning (or afternoon if you’re reading this in Qatar). There’s no way Captain America would miss out on the chance to help the U.S. get into the quarterfinal rounds because of a pelvic contusion. Especially not after seeing him hop around the hotel lobby upon the squad’s return from beating Iran.

Don’t be scared of the Dutch. Finish your chances. Play Pulisic at even 80 percent match ready. If the U.S. team can do all three, I think they’re playing the winner of Australia and Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Prediction: United States 2, Netherlands 1

Andrea Canales: Someone was telling me that Canada and Costa Rica should feel better about how they played at the World Cup, despite both teams going home, than the USMNT should, because at least those teams had games where they played to their full potential and the United States players still weren’t playing as well as they were capable of doing.

I thought, here we go again. Sure, being excited about the young generation of talent on the American team does mean to a certain extent thinking that they’re all capable of more and better, but what a bizarre way of making that potential improvement the enemy of enjoying just how good the squad is right here, right now.

It’s like being unable to enjoy a single-scoop ice cream cone because you’re thinking the whole time about how much better a double one would taste.

Or thinking that the player who scored the most World Cup goals for the United States doesn’t deserve full respect for his national team contributions because he didn’t play enough of his club soccer abroad.

Anyone can be frustrated about the close calls and the shots that weren’t shot or pinged off the woodwork for the U.S. in the games against Wales, England and Iran, but the bottom line is, the Americans were undefeated in group play, had certain excellent moments and are still alive in the world’s biggest sporting tournament.

» READ MORE: Christian Pulisic’s ‘fearless’ drive has made a kid from Hershey a World Cup star

Sure, I can gripe along with any group — and yes, I do want to see Gio Reyna turned loose, and Brenden Aaronson given more time to make an impact, and I still believe Gregg Berhalter is slower than molasses about deciding when its time to sub — but sport should ultimately be about entertainment and fun. These quibbles are style points on the back of a major accomplishment of team advancement in the World Cup. As President Biden said of the feat, “They did it. God love ‘em.”

Where I do agree with the gripers, however, is that the top end of what this USMNT squad is capable of has yet to be seen. I can appreciate how far the team has come, especially from missing the last World Cup, and still want to see that. I’d love to see it against the Netherlands.

Prediction: United States 1, Netherlands 0