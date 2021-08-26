Hershey’s Christian Pulisic has been cleared to join the U.S. men’s soccer team’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Pulisic’s positive test was announced on Aug. 20 by the player and his club, England’s Chelsea. British government rules mandate a 10-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive, which took Pulisic right up to the edge of the U.S. report date.

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter is likely to address the situation during a 1 p.m. news conference today.

Pulisic is one of four local players on the 26-man squad, a larger group than usual because there are three games in the week-plus instead of the usual two. The Americans open the 14-game round-robin tournament at El Salvador on Sept. 2 (10 p.m., CBS Sports Network, Universo and Paramount+); host Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5 (8 p.m., FS1, UniMás and TUDN); then play at Honduras on Sept. 5 (10 p.m., Universo and Paramount+).

Downingtown’s Zack Steffen will likely be the starting goalkeeper; Medford’s Brenden Aaronson will be among the first attackers off the bench, and could start one of the games; and Bear, Del.’s, Mark McKenzie will be a backup centerback.

In the squad as a whole, the biggest news is the inclusion of four high-profile youngsters: left back George Bello, 19 (Atlanta United); versatile defender James Sands, 21 (New York City FC); winger Konrad de la Fuente, 20 (Marseille, France); and striker Ricardo Pepi, 18 (FC Dallas).

Pepi, born in El Paso to Mexican immigrant parents, was hotly recruited by the U.S. and Mexico. Like a high school football or basketball player, he was asked often by media which team he’d commit to. It emerged during Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game festivities, where Pepi played, that he had picked the United States. After the word got out, he capped off the night by scoring the winning penalty kick in the shootout -- against the All-Star team from Mexico’s Liga MX.

“This country has given my family so many opportunities and it really has helped me achieve my goals,” Pepi said in a statement issued by FC Dallas. “I said that when I made this decision it would be with the heart. It’s been made with the heart. If I put that jersey on, I am fighting for it until I can’t fight anymore.”

Notable absences include midfielder Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), who is in the final stages of recovery from an ankle injury, and two players whose club situations are unsettled: centerback Chris Richards (Bayern Munich, Germany) and right back Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal).

The U.S. roster

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders (10): George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2)

Midfielders (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille, France), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys, Switzerland), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France)

