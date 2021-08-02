The United States’ attempt to become the first reigning women’s World Cup champion to win the following Olympic gold medal was derailed Monday by one of its oldest rivals.

Canada edged the Americans, 1-0, in the semifinals with a 74th-minute penalty kick and a stout defense that withstood being out-shot 13-3.

The Americans started brightly, but the game took a dramatic turn in the 20th minute when goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher collided in the air with teammate Julie Ertz. Naeher appeared to injure her right knee coming down.

After a lengthy delay, the Penn State product appeared to be able to stay in the game. But the pain returned a few minutes later when Naeher took a goal kick, and in the 30th minute she had to exit. Backup Adrianna Franch replaced her.

Everyone on both sides knew how big a deal this was, not least because many Canadian players play against Naeher and Franch in the NWSL. Franch’s teammates did their part to step up, making sure she had little work to do. She didn’t have a consequential touch until the fifth minute of six in first-half stoppage time.

There were just five shots taken between the teams in the first half, four by the U.S. and one by Canada. None were on target. That wasn’t too surprising, given the history of cagey games between the teams. But nor was it consolation for fans in both countries who woke up for the 4 a.m. Eastern time kickoff.

The U.S. slowly cranked up the pressure early in the second half, and in the 60th minute manager Vlatko Andonovski decided to turn the dial. He swapped out the entire front three at once: Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe replaced Lynn Williams, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath.

Canada manager Bev Priestman called for a double substitution in midfield at the same time. Off went Quinn and Nichelle Prince, who up to then had been arguably Canada’s best player; on came Julia Grosso and Deanne Rose.

Lloyd’s arrival gave the Delran native her 311th career U.S. cap, tying her for the second-most in U.S. history with Christie Pearce Rampone. That Lloyd shared the field with Canada’s Christine Sinclair made this game the first in women’s soccer history with two 300-plus-cap players in it, according to Forbes.

Lloyd soon delivered the Americans’ first shot on target, forcing Stephanie Labbé to make a diving save in the 65th.

Now the play was almost all in the U.S.’ favor. Ertz thumped a header on frame in the 67th that Labbé pushed over her crossbar. Horan forced a save with a header off the ensuing corner. At the 70th minute, the Americans had 11 shots to Canada’s one.

But the momentum swung in a second in the 72nd, when Tierna Davidson fouled Rose on the edge of the U.S.’ 18-yard box. After a video review showed that it was a clear foul, referee Kateryna Monzul awarded a penalty kick.

Sinclair, Canada’s all-time star, handed the ball to 23-year-old Jessie Fleming. She stepped up and buried her attempt past a diving Franch, who guessed right but had no chance to stop the shot.

With that, Canada was 15 minutes away from its first win over its most detested rival in 20 years.

Andonovski sent in Sam Mewis for Kelley O’Hara with 10 minutes to go, switching the Americans’ formation to a 3-4-3. But the equalizer never came. Lloyd came closest, hitting the crossbar with a header off a Rapinoe cross in the 86th.

The last hope came on a 93rd-minute corner. Franch came up to be an extra attacker, Rapinoe sent it in, and Canada cleared it out. There was no miracle like there was in 2012, when the U.S. came from behind to stun Canada in the semifinals.

This time, there was joy for Canada, and a trip to Thursday’s gold medal game (10 p.m., USA Network) after winning bronze in 2012 and 2016. The Canucks will face the winner of Monday’s later semifinal, Sweden vs. Australia.

And for the United States, there was disappointment. The last image on the TV broadcast before NBC left it was of Lloyd kneeling on the field in tears, likely knowing her last shot at an international title was gone.

For her, Rapinoe, and lots of other players in this game, it was more than a loss. It was the end of an era.

“We’ve been in this a long time together,” Rapinoe told NBC, noting as she fought back tears that she and Lloyd are “both closer to the end than the beginning, and we’ve shared a lot of those happy moments on the field — and, you know, not that many sad moments, but we’ve had a few.”

“Obviously we want to send everybody out on the happiest note, and we weren’t able to do that today,” Rapinoe added.