Expect a pair of familiar faces and an all-new one when the USWNT faces Colombia this month

Two returning veterans and the latest marquee young prospect highlight the U.S. women’s soccer team’s roster for its two-game series with Colombia later this month.

Centerback and captain Becky Sauerbrunn is back for the first time since suffering a foot injury in April. The injury cost the 38-year-old not just almost four months of the Portland Thorns’ NWSL season, but what would have been her last World Cup.

There will be questions about Sauerbrunn’s future too, as impolite as they may be. She’ll turn 39 in June, the Olympics start in late July, and Tierna Davidson and Naomi Girma look like the centerback pairing of the future and present.

Forward Sophia Smith is back for the first time since suffering a medial collateral ligament sprain in her right knee in late August, in her second game back with the Thorns after a star turn in the World Cup. That experience makes her a veteran even at age 23.

As a fine goal in the game before the injury showed, Smith’s stardom isn’t going anywhere. That tally was one of 11 in the regular season, winning her the NWSL’s Golden Boot award for the year even with her absences.

New, but not new

The young prospect is a Thorns teammate of Sauerbrunn and Smith, Olivia Moultrie. But while the 18-year-old is headed to her first senior national team camp, she isn’t a new name. She signed an endorsement deal with Nike at age 13, and two years after that sued the NWSL to force the league to drop its ban on minors playing.

Players including Sauerbrunn publicly backed Moultrie, and so did the judge with an initial preliminary injunction. The league eventually settled, allowed Moultrie in, and this year allowed teams to sign two minors each without requiring the league’s permission.

Another such player, Jaedyn Shaw, has been outstanding with San Diego. She’s on this U.S. roster too, after earning her first senior U.S. call-up last month. So are 23 other players who were in last month’s camp.

Midfield playmaker Rose Lavelle and outside back Kelley O’Hara are the most notable absences, due to injuries. They were late scratches from last month’s camp, too, and their replacements – forward Midge Purce and left-back M.A. Vignola – earned return invitations this time.

Vignola’s inclusion is the more significant of the two. She made her U.S. debut last month at a position that has long lacked depth. With nine defenders and six midfielders on this squad, one can wonder if Crystal Dunn might finally get another chance to play for the national team at a more attacking position.

USWNT roster for October friendlies vs. Colombia

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign), M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC)

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan (Lyon. France), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (9): Mia Fishel (Chelsea, England), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

Building toward the Olympics

“I was very impressed and pleased with the focus, energy and dedication of the players to prepare for the two games against South Africa in September and I’m expecting the same for this camp, even if we’ll only have a few training days together,” interim U.S. manager Twila Kilgore said in a statement ahead of a news conference later today. “Once again, this roster is a mix of the players from the World Cup team who are fit to play international minutes, players trying to establish themselves in the environment, and players who are taking [the] next step in their growth through this experience with the senior national team.”

Colombia should provide a great and fun test. Las Cafeteras were one of the best stories at the World Cup, as Real Madrid rising star Linda Caicedo led the team on a Cinderella run. Along the way, there was a superb 2-1 upset of powerhouse Germany, a round-of-16 win over Jamaica, and a narrow but honorable 2-1 loss to England in the quarterfinals. With the U.S., Canada, and Brazil all going out before then, Colombia stood as the last team from the Americas in the World Cup field.

The games are set for Oct. 26 in Sandy, Utah, outside Salt Lake City (9 p.m., TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock) and Oct. 29 in San Diego (5:30 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62, Max, Peacock).

