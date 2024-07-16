USWNT’s offense sputters in 0-0 tie with Costa Rica in last Olympics tuneup

WASHINGTON — The U.S. women’s soccer team largely dominated Costa Rica in its last game before the Olympics, but all its attacking firepower failed to produce a goal in a scoreless tie.

A crowd of 18,972 that included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff endured 95-degree temperatures at kickoff, then watched a contest that was almost all one-way traffic. The U.S. had 78% of the possession and nine shots in a scoreless first half, and the totals rose to 80% and 26 shots (12 on target) at the final whistle.

The heat and the poor quality of the playing field — it had seen a rugby game last Friday and a D.C. United game on Saturday — contributed to the lack of goals. So did U.S. manager Emma Hayes not making a substitution until the 67th minute, when she had six available to use.

At that point, she made a quadruple move, highlighted by Jaedyn Shaw’s entry for Korbin Albert to liven up the midfield.

The U.S. kept embarking on sequences that looked good for a while but didn’t produce goals. Mallory Swanson had two good looks in the last few minutes, but shot both wide. Shortly after the second, she was subbed off in the 88th minute for Croix Bethune as the U.S. sought a late winner.

It did not come. As busy as Costa Rica goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez was, a lot of her saves weren’t all that difficult. The five defensive teammates in front of her kept the Americans at bay as much as Bermudez did.

The tie was Las Ticas’ first non-loss to the U.S. in 18 all-time meetings.

Injury concerns

The top priority in the last game before a major tournament is to not have any injuries, so Hayes was extra-cautious with who played and didn’t.

Left back Jenna Nighswonger was a healthy scratch for load management, and midfield playmaker Rose Lavelle was removed from the starting lineup just before kickoff after feeling leg tightness in pregame warm-ups. Given all the factors on the night, there was no need to risk either.

Forward Trinity Rodman, who plays her club soccer at Audi Field with the Washington Spirit, was in a big collision with Costa Rica goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez in the 24th minute, but was able to resume playing. She had the game’s last big shot, a 20-yard rip in stoppage time that sailed just wide.

Lavelle and Nighswonger’s absences led to the only changes from last Saturday’s starting lineup against Mexico. The other substitutions in the first round of them were Casey Krueger for Emily Fox at right back, Emily Sonnett for Sam Coffey at defensive midfield, and Lynn Williams for Sophia Smith at striker.

The U.S. team will leave for France on Wednesday, then have a week to prepare for its Olympic opener against Zambia on July 25 in Marseille (3 p.m., USA Network, Universo, Peacock).

