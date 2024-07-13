Sophia Smith’s goal gives U.S. women’s soccer a win over Mexico in Olympic tuneup

HARRISON, N.J. — The U.S. women’s soccer team won the first of its two Olympic warmup games, but only narrowly.

Sophia Smith’s 64th-minute strike was the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Mexico in front of 26,376 fans at Red Bull Arena, the seventh straight sellout crowd in the last nine years at the always-atmospheric stadium.

No surprise starters

U.S. manager Emma Hayes’ first starting lineup since picking the Olympic team is the same one we’ll likely continue to see in the tournament.

Alyssa Naeher was in goal; Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson, Naomi Girma, and Emily Fox were the back line; Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, and Rose Lavelle were the central midfield trio; and Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman were the front line, from left to right.

There was much dynamism from that front three, and when the U.S. was defending, Lavelle sometimes pressed higher up than Rodman.

But, the quartet had a distinct lack of shots in the first 45 minutes, tailing just eight — with a few in one quick bunch — while having 65% of the possession. Rodman was a guilty party there, occasionally taking a touch too many or passing to a more-open teammate when she had a decent look herself.

The second half started better, including Smith earning a one-on-one breakaway in the 52nd. Surprisingly, she took too long to shoot at first, then shot straight at Mexico goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras, then couldn’t get a good second shot off.

Smith’s breakthrough

Smith finally broke the deadlock with a great finish off a pretty buildup. Lavelle sprung Rodman down the right side, Rodman passed to Swanson in the middle, she passed to Smith on the left, and Smith bent a right-footed curler to the far post.

Hayes had her first substitutions of the day lined up before the goal went in, and they entered right afterward: Korbin Albert for Horan in central midfield, Emily Sonnett for Fox at right back, and Crystal Dunn for Nighswonger at left back.

Yes, this meant Dunn returned to playing left back after Hayes listed her as a forward on the Olympic roster, to delight many people — Dunn being the first among them — who wanted her playing the attacking role.

Albert was booed by the crowd as she always is when she enters games, because of her history of transphobic and homophobic social media activity. This time, her entry happened to come while the crowd was cheering for Smith’s goal, so the boos didn’t come until Albert’s name was read by the public address announcer.

In the 72nd, Smith came inches from a second goal with a break down the right side, but her shot past Barreras hit the wrong side of the right post by inches.

Hayes made two more substitutions in the 75th, this time at the attacking end: Lynn Williams for Smith and Jaedyn Shaw for Lavelle. That implicitly confirmed Shaw as the backup attacking midfielder behind Lavelle, since Catarina Macario is out injured.

The last U.S. substitution was in the 81st, Croix Bethune replacing Swanson. It was the senior U.S. debut for Bethune, an Olympic alternate who is this year’s leading NWSL Rookie of the Year candidate with the Washington Spirit.

Honoring history

There was a highlight before the game, at a ceremony honoring U.S. women’s players from 1985 — the first ever U.S. women’s team — and the legendary 1999 World Cup champions. Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Michelle Akers, and other stars whose names still resonate drew huge cheers when they were introduced.

It was the first time in many years that the whole 1999 team came together. The players met with the media on Friday, and a few said they haven’t watched their title game win since then.

Chastain gave a memorable reason why to USA Today: “I played in it.”

Naeher, a Penn State product, was also honored before the game for earning her 100th national team appearance earlier in the year. Since the Connecticut native was close to home, this was the game to have the tribute at, and Naeher wore the captain’s armband for the occasion.

Saturday’s shutout was Naeher’s 63rd in what’s now 105 national team games.

