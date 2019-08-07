The U.S. women haven’t played at the Linc since Sept. 13, 2008, when 13,176 fans watched a friendly vs. Ireland. Since then, U.S. Soccer has preferred instead to go to the Union’s 18,500-seat Talen Energy Stadium, for both aesthetic reasons (fear of too many empty seats) and practical ones (the quality of the field and training facilities). The women’s team has sold out the venue twice, in 2012 and 2016, and came close in 2017.