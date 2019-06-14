On form alone, both the U.S. and Sweden are expected to go through this stage easily, with the only question being which will be the group winner and which the runner-up. The ensuing bracket offers contradictory clues as to which is actually the better path – a likely quarterfinal match against a very strong host French team awaits the first-place team – but if the reason to play is to win, then there’s no sense angling for second place in the group.