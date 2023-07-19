Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT’s veterans are at the World Cup to win — and mentor ‘the next generation’

AUCKLAND, New Zealand ― Much has been made of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s “old guard” at this World Cup, and for good reason.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz, and Alyssa Naeher have reached unprecedented heights of talent and fame in their careers, even for an American program long accustomed to being in the spotlight.

Rapinoe and O’Hara won’t be in that spotlight this time on a U.S. team full of new and young stars. But their importance won’t be diminished an ounce as the Americans aim for history and the program’s third straight World Cup title.

“Yes, our responsibility is right now, here in 2023, and how we can find success in this tournament, but it’s about encouraging and building the next generation as well,” Naeher said in a news conference from Auckland’s waterfront.

The 35-year-old Penn State grad was the USWNT’s starter in 2019. She’s set to be the starter again when the U.S. plays its tournament opener against Vietnam (9 p.m. ET Friday, Fox29, Telemundo 62, and Peacock). And she’s in an exclusive position as a mentor.

‘To share and help’

Rapinoe, Morgan, and the others teach players who might sub in for them in a game, or for whom they might sub in. Goalkeepers don’t get subbed unless there are injuries, and there’s been some serious debate among media and fans as to whether Naeher or Casey Murphy should start.

There isn’t much debate about who actually will start, though: it’s Naeher, and that’s been clear for a while. Perhaps that makes it easier for her to help Murphy and third-string netminder Aubrey Kingsbury learn the ropes.

“[In] 2015, I was the third goalkeeper, and it was a much different experience,” Naeher said. “And, obviously, having the opportunity to play in 2019 then gives a different experience that I can share and relate to some players that are now going to be going into their first World Cup and playing important minutes right away.”

That applies to Murphy and Kingsbury, but it also applies to a lot of the players in front of them. Three of the four expected starters in defense — centerbacks Naomi Girma (23) and Alana Cook (26), and right back Emily Fox (25) are World Cup debutants.

“I have that experience to share and to help with not just goalkeepers but other field players as well,” Naeher said. “I do think it’s my responsibility as a goalkeeper to be able to help teach and educate defenders or midfielders, giving input of ‘Hey, this helps with this,’ or ‘This helps with that.’ And then even some off-the-field stuff, of how to manage friends and family at a World Cup, how to manage time management, and everything else that comes with the preparation leading to a World Cup.”

Maintaining the vibe

O’Hara, who turns 35 in August, is here to help, too, as she embarks on her seventh major tournament (World Cups and Olympics). Though she likely is the No. 3 right back behind Fox and Sofia Huerta, U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski made O’Hara’s role clear when he called her to say she’d made the World Cup team.

“There’s no player in the world that can match Kelley O’Hara’s mentality, especially in big tournaments,” he said as the cameras rolled, words that left her in tears.

“I think my place is being ready when called upon, being able to be counted on, and helping and contributing in any way I can,” O’Hara said in her turn at the podium this week. “To make sure everything is — the little details — are being taken care of, and they’re being looked at, and they’re being focused on. And just knowing and helping share experiences — good, bad, ugly — of World Cups past and what to expect.”

Rapinoe’s role as a teacher has been clear for the longest. Andonovski started transitioning Rapinoe to a reserve role last summer, but there rarely was a doubt she’d be on the plane this summer.

She held forth at length on the subject when the U.S. team held its media day late last month. It had long been assumed that this World Cup would be her last, and when she made it official this month, it made her remarks feel all the sharper.

“The vibe has been the same since, you know, 100 years ago,” said a 38-year-old who undoubtedly is among the chief vibe-setters. “This is not a team that does any sort of resting on its laurels. It’s always about the next game, the next part of progress we can make, the next thing that we can fight for, where we can use our platform, and how we continue on the field to be the absolute best team that we possibly can.”

‘Like a family’

At the last World Cup, Rapinoe and other players drew some criticism for trying to manufacture a chip on their shoulders as reigning champions. Now, the Americans aren’t just double reigning champions, they’ve won the fight that carved so much of that chip: the battle for equal pay and resources from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

So what’s the fuel now? It turns out that wanting to win a World Cup is enough on its own.

“I think what sometimes — not gets lost about this team,” Rapinoe said, “but because we do so much off the field — the on-field, that’s the most important thing. And that’s what has been the fuel to this team, always, is to strive to be the very best, to try to win every single game, whether it’s in practice or actually on the field [in games].”

Here she is again: the message, the messenger, and the right foot that slings fiery passes and ice-cold penalty kicks.

“She’s one of the most creative players that I’ve ever seen, and a true winner,” Andonovski said that day. “She’s certainly a great player — that’s why we want her on the team. But also, her experience and leadership is what this team needs, as well. So she will have a role of a player, leader, and leading the leaders as well.”

The full impact of the message won’t be felt until the U.S. kicks off its campaign. But midfielder Savannah DeMelo said it has come through loud and clear, and she’s a perfect example of the intended recipient. The versatile 25-year-old became the first player in 20 years to make a U.S. women’s World Cup team with no games played for the senior team, and just the third ever.

“They’re super open to helping everybody out,” DeMelo said of the veterans. “They want to make this team like a family, and they know it’s a really young team. So I just think them being open with what they’ve been through, advice they have to give us, I just think they’re the greatest people to do that.”

