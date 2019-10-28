NEW YORK — Vlatko Andonovski has been officially named as the new head coach of the U.S. women's soccer team.
“It’s a huge honor and I’m very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work towards continued success for this program," said Andonovski, who comes to the national team from NWSL club Reign FC in Tacoma, Wash. "All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I’m committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward.”
U.S. women’s team general manager Kate Markgraf, who led the coaching search, left no doubt that he was the top choice for the job — and many outside observers agree with her.
“We identified the qualities we thought were most important for this unique position, we talked to quite a few people in the women’s soccer community domestically and around the world, and in the end, Vlatko was the best fit with his experience with elite players, how he sees the game, how he coaches the game and manages players, and his overall personality and ability to take on a job of this magnitude,” Markgraf said. "I know all the players and staff are excited to begin this new chapter in women’s national team history with him and start the important work towards qualifying for the Olympics.”
Andonovski, Markgraf and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro are holding a news conference Thursday at 4 p.m.
