There’s a lot of hype for the game up north. Canada hasn’t won in the series since 1985, and has its own stakes to play for. The top six Concacaf teams in FIFA’s global rankings come next June will go directly to the final round of World Cup qualifying, and Canada is 7th by a narrow margin (No. 75 overall to Honduras’ No. 72). A Canadian win over the team they’d most like to beat would be a big help.