After all the rancor of the last few days, the knives brought out for U.S. men’s soccer team manager Gregg Berhalter were beaten by a wizard’s wand.

Weston McKennie scored 7½ minutes after kickoff, delivered his favorite Harry Potter-style celebration, and sent the Americans on their way to a 3-0 win over Honduras in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier Wednesday night.

The win took Berhalter off the hot seat after his insistence on playing the game at subfreezing Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The temperature was 2 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill that made it feel like minus-11.

And it was unquestionably Berhalter’s decision. As U.S. Soccer Federation director of events Paul Marstellar told ESPN in October, “if we were the Senate, the manager would have 51% of the vote.”

Even with the U.S. in second place in the World Cup qualifying standings and facing a last-place team that was already eliminated, Berhalter was pounded in the lead-up to kickoff. Not even the NFL plays in conditions that cold very often, as the Minnesota Vikings could attest from their indoor stadium nearby.

The players and officials were allowed to wear head gaiters, not just neck gaiters. U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner had a quarterback’s hand warmer on a waistband that the Vikings sent over, until referee Oshane Nation made him remove it just after kickoff.

But as cold as everyone was, the U.S. players got the job done. McKennie’s header of Kellyn Acosta’s long-range free kick was the Americans’ first set-piece goal of qualifying, restoring a traditional strength that was missing for months.

It was another big play by the U.S. team’s most in-form player at the moment, and it came with a dash of fate. On game-day eve, McKennie answered one of many news conference questions about the cold by asserting: “I have a pretty big head, so I don’t think it will really affect the way I head the ball.”

Lo and behold.

Nor was that the only good thing to behold. As farcical as the frigid circumstances at times were — Ricardo Pepi with blood frozen on his chin after suffering what he later said was a broken nose, Matt Turner wrapped in a giant fleece blanket during a Honduran injury stoppage — the home team played some good soccer at times.

This was especially true of Acosta and Luca de la Torre, central midfielders who stood in for stars Tyler Adams (injured) and Yunus Musah (rested). Acosta proved his worth as Adams’ backup, a crucial element since Adams is the U.S.’ most pivotal player. De la Torre completed 41 of 46 passes, won 6 of 12 duels, and made 11 recoveries.

Acosta put another set piece on target in the 37th minute for the Americans’ second goal. He served it up, Jordan Morris knocked it down, and big centerback Walker Zimmerman showed some deft footwork with a close-range turn and shot.

When the halftime whistle blew, the critics on social media were still going at it. But while they continued to bash Berhalter for playing in this weather, they had dropped their other big complaint: his not starting Christian Pulisic.

That was quite a call. While there’s no question Pulisic struggled in the team’s first two games of this winter set, it was still surprising to see Berhalter pick Jordan Morris to start instead.

“We think he still has a big role to play, it’s just not in the first half of this game,” Berhalter told the Fox TV broadcast before the game. “We know he can come in and make an impact. He’s done that a number of times before, and we expect him to do that again today.”

Pulisic didn’t enter until the 64th minute, replacing Morris. Honduras had made four substitutions by then, including three at halftime. The team’s official Twitter account said two of the changes were “due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in the stadium,” but it didn’t say which ones.

Various media reports said starting goalkeeper Luis López and striker Romell Quioto were treated for hypothermia. Honduras’ Tigo Sports said López received an IV injection.

Four minutes after Pulisic entered, he delivered the team’s third set-piece goal of the night. Acosta set it up once again, with a corner kick that went to Pepi’s head, Zimmeran’s right foot, then Pulisic for the finish.

The Hershey native’s relief was as clear to see as his breath as the temperature reached zero degrees. For him and the team as a whole, the job was done.