It’s been 12 years since the Americans last beat Sweden in a major tournament. It’s been three years since Sweden’s bunker-for-the-ages win in the quarterfinals of the Olympics that sent the U.S. to its earliest exit ever from a big stage. No one has forgotten. The luck of the draw — and perhaps fate — brings them together for the fifth straight World Cup. Will Jill Ellis’ team finally cast off the demons, or will the old enemy continue its hex?