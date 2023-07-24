Women’s World Cup: Germany and Brazil put the field on notice with Day 5 dominance

The first leg of group play at the women’s World Cup is winding down, and on Day 5, the contenders for this year’s title started to separate themselves from the rest of the field.

Germany entered the tournament ranked second in FIFA’s world rankings, and an emphatic 6-0 victory over Morocco showed why it might be the biggest threat to the United States’ chances of a World Cup three-peat. Star striker Alexandra Popp scored two first-half goals for the Germans, who have reached the semifinals in five of the eight women’s World Cups.

Morocco conceded two own goals in the second half but nonetheless made history as the first Arab nation and first North African country to compete at a women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Brazil put together an impressive start of its own, defeating Panama 4-0 behind a hat trick from Ary Borges. Playing in her first World Cup, the Racing Louisville FC midfielder fell to her knees in an emotional celebration following her first goal. She added two more scores in the 39th and 70th minutes and assisted with a back-heel Bia Zaneratto’s stunning goal in the 48th minute (more on that later).

Borges was subbed off in the 75th minute for 37-year-old legend Marta, who is appearing in her sixth World Cup and remains the face of Brazilian soccer. Brazil will next face France (6 a.m. ET Saturday) in a showdown that could decide Group F.

Panama was the eighth and final country to be making its debut at this year’s World Cup, joining the Philippines, the Republic of Ireland, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Portugal, and Morocco.

Before a partisan crowd of 30,889, Italy opened Day 5 by defeating Argentina, 1-0 on a 87th-minute goal by captain Cristiana Girelli, who had just been subbed into the game minutes earlier. The match marked the World Cup debut of 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni, who earned the start for Le Azzurre. Argentina is appearing in the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time but has yet to record a victory (0-8-2).

Scores

Italy 1, Argentina 0

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Brazil 4, Panama 0

Star of the day: Ary Borges (Brazil)

Borges’ hat trick was the first of this year’s World Cup and helped her pull ahead of Popp, the United States’ Sophia Smith, and Japan’s Miyazawa Hinata in the race for the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading scorer.

Viral video

Brazil’s third goal was perhaps the most beautiful score of the tournament so far, featuring pinpoint passing, a heal-flick assist by Borges, and a thundering finish by Zaneratto.

They said it

“Lots of hard work was done over many years, and thank God it had a positive result,” said Moroccan national team member Nouhaila Benzina, the first woman to wear a hijab at a Women’s World Cup. “We hope to play at a high level and can honor Moroccans.”

What’s on tap

Columbia vs. South Korea from Sydney, Australia (10 p.m. ET Monday, FS1) New Zealand vs. Philippines from Wellington, New Zealand (1:30 a.m. Tuesday, FS1) Switzerland vs. Norway from Hamilton, New Zealand (4 a.m. Tuesday, FS1)

