Women’s World Cup: On Day 3, the next generation arrives — and not just in the United States

Gen Z took center stage, as a busy Day 3 of the Women’s World Cup served as a showcase for young talent from across the world.

The United States’ Sophia Smith kicked off the night by becoming the second-youngest player in U.S. history to score multiple goals in a World Cup game. The 22-year-old’s brace helped the U.S. earn a 3-0 victory over Vietnam, in a game that also featured the World Cup debuts of 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, 21-year-old Trinity Rodman, and 23-year-old Naomi Girma.

Next up was 2011 champion Japan, which moved into a tie with Spain atop Group C with a convincing 5-0 victory over Zambia. The five goals were the most scored in a 2023 World Cup game so far, and four of them came from 23-year-olds Hinata Miyazawa (43′, 62′), Jun Endō (71′), and Riko Ueki (90+11′).

In Day 3′s third game, England pulled off a shaky 1-0 victory over upstart Haiti, thanks to a first-half goal from the penalty spot by 24-year-old Georgia Stanway. But young stars shone bright in defeat for Les Grenadières. Kerly Théus, the team’s 24-year-old goalkeeper, made 10 saves, while 19-year-old midfielder Melchie Dumornay was a standout performer and nearly scored an equalizer early in the second half.

Capping off Day 3, Denmark and China appeared headed to a scoreless draw before an 89th-minute header by Amalie Vangsgaard gave the Danes three critical points. Following their tenuous victories, Denmark and England are tied atop Group D.

Vietnam, Zambia, and Haiti were all making their first appearances at a Women’s World Cup, while Denmark is in the draw for the first time since 2007.

Scores

United States 3, Vietnam 0

Japan 5, Zambia 0

England 1, Haiti 0

Denmark 1, China 0

Star of the day: Mary Earps (England) and Kerly Théus (Haiti)

Keepers Earps and Théus each did her part in a closely contested game between England and Haiti.

The 5-foot-4 Théus, who plays for FC Miami City of the United Soccer League, stood tall in defeat, as England outshot Haiti 21-7 and controlled possession 75% of the time. She made 10 saves and stopped an initial penalty opportunity by Stanway, but England was awarded a redo after VAR determined that Théus moved off her line early. Stanway buried the second chance to account for the only goal of the game.

Earps was not under nearly the same pressure but made critical stops when it mattered most. Her kick save on Roseline Eloissaint in the 81st minute preserved England’s victory.

Viral video

Vangsgaard’s late header from the edge of the box gave Denmark its first victory in the Women’s World Cup in 16 years.

They said it

“We’re going to do our country proud,” Dumornay told The Guardian ahead of Haiti’s World Cup debut, “and we’re proud to be able to bring joy to all those people who believe in us and who continue to support us. And in passing, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them.”

What’s on tap

Sweden vs. South Africa from Wellington, New Zealand (1 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1) Netherlands vs. Portugal from Dunedin, New Zealand (3:30 a.m. Sunday, FS1) France vs. Jamaica from Sydney, Australia (6 a.m. Sunday, Fox29)

