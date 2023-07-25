Women’s World Cup: The Philippines shock co-hosts New Zealand for historic victory

This summer was already a historic one for the Philippines, which was playing in its first Women’s World Cup. Tuesday provided more firsts for the island nation of 114 million people, as the Philippines not only scored its first World Cup goal but managed to pull off a shocking 1-0 victory over co-hosts New Zealand to secure its first win at a major tournament.

California-born Sarina Bolden provided the magic moment for the Filipinas, rising strongly above the pack to head home from close range in the 24th minute. The effort proved to be the Philippines’ only shot on goal, as they held on for dear life over the remaining 66-plus minutes.

» READ MORE: Sophia Smith’s family revels in watching the USWNT’s World Cup breakout star

New Zealand will rue missed chances, as Jacqui Hand hit the post in the 64th minute and had a goal ruled out for offsides just four minutes later. Grace Jale had the final and maybe best chance for the co-hosts in the 93rd minute but was turned away by a save-of-the-tournament contender from Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who dove low to her left to get a fingertip on Jale’s goal-bound volley. New Zealand which was in great position after upsetting Norway 1-0 in its opener now will face a crunch match with Switzerland on Matchday 3.

The Philippines’ victory throws a major wrench in Group A, which will now have all four teams — New Zealand, the Philippines, Switzerland, and Norway — alive on the final day of group play.

In the other game in the group, Norway and Switzerland played to a scoreless draw. The game saw Norway coach Hege Riise make three surprising changes to her starting lineup, including benching superstar Carolina Graham Hansen. Norway’s other superstar Ada Hegerberg was also pulled from the starting lineup minutes before kickoff due to a groin tweak. Switzerland can thank goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann for grabbing the country a point, as she made five pivotal saves to thwart the Norwegians.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Colombia cruised to a 2-0 victory in Group H, riding two goals in nine first-half minutes to the finish line. The second of those came in the 39th minute from Linda Caicedo, whose effort on goal was bobbled into the net by South Korea keeper Yoon Young-geul. The goal was an especially powerful moment for the 18-year-old Caicedo, who is an ovarian cancer survivor.

Scores

Colombia 2-0 South Korea

Philippines 1-0 New Zealand

Norway 0-0 Switzerland

Star of the day: Sarina Bolden, the Philippines

Who else? The former LoyolaMarymount Lion scored her nation’s first World Cup goal in a moment that will live on forever in the Philippines. And look what it meant to her and her teammates and the visiting fans.

Viral video

More history was made on Day 6 of the World Cup as 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player to appear in a World Cup match. The Warren Township, N.J. native was born in South Korea to an American father and South Korean mother, and elected to represent the country of her birth internationally.

» READ MORE: Five non-U.S. women’s World Cup group stage games to watch

At 16 years and 26 days old, Phair edged out Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old when she debuted at the competition in 1999.

They said it

“I’ve got everyone else’s tears all over my eyes, it’s so emotional,” Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said. “You saw how long New Zealand had to wait for its first win — six World Cups — and [for Philippines] to get it today was incredible.

“We made our own luck but we also had a lot of luck. New Zealand were on the front foot the whole game and deserved something. But football is cruel sometimes.”

What’s on tap

Japan vs. Costa Rica from Dunedin, NZL (1 a.m.) Spain vs. Zambia from Auckland, NZL (3:30 a.m.) Canada vs. Ireland from Perth, Aus. (8 a.m.)

» READ MORE: Naomi Girma and Sophia Smith lead the USWNT’s campaign for mental health at the World Cup