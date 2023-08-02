Women’s World Cup: Jamaica, South Africa advance for the first time; Marta’s World Cup career ends

Just two more spots in the knockout stages remain after Sweden, South Africa, Jamaica, and France booked their tickets on the second-to-last day of the group stage.

Jamaica, which had to crowdfund its trip to the women’s World Cup after receiving insufficient funds from the Jamaican Football Federation, will now make its first-ever appearance in the round of 16.

What you missed while you were sleeping

Marta’s legendary World Cup career came to a premature end when Brazil’s tie with Jamaica sent the Seleção home in the group stage for the first time since 1995. The Brazilian superstar, considered one of the best female soccer players of all time, told the media before the tournament that the 2023 World Cup, her sixth, would be her last.

Marta retires the all-time leading goal scorer at the women’s World Cup, but one thing that remained elusive to the 37-year-old forward was a championship.

Sweden capped an unblemished record in the group stage with a 2-0 defeat of Argentina to sail into the next round. Only three teams will head into the knockouts undefeated — Sweden, Japan, and England. Sweden’s next opponent will be the U.S., a rematch of both teams’ 2021 Olympic opener. On that occasion, Sweden won 3-0.

South Africa made history with its nail-biting victory over Italy. While the Italians needed only a draw to progress, a goal by Thembi Kgatlana two minutes into stoppage time set South Africa a date with the Netherlands on Sunday.

Advertisement

France dominated a high-scoring game against Panama to win Group F. France will take on the runner-up of Group H in the Round of 16.

» READ MORE: The USWNT is no longer World Cup favorites after disappointing group stage performance

Scores

Sweden 2, Argentina 0

South Africa 3, Italy 2

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

France 6, Panama 3

Star performer: Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat trick for France, and all three goals turned out to be necessary to lift her country past Panama, 6-3.

Panama scored two minutes into the match, though France’s Maelle Lakrar potted the equalizer in the 20th minute. It was Diani who put France ahead, finding the back of the net after a scramble inside the box. Shortly afterwards, Diani made it three, converting on a penalty after a handball.

Diani twisted the knife in the second half, scoring on her second penalty following another handball. While she subbed out after 60 minutes to rest for the knockout round, the forward was a dominant offensive force for France the entire time she was on the pitch.

Viral video

While Panama won’t be advancing to the knockouts, this goal by Marta Cox — not to be confused with the Brazilian star — will be hard to forget.

They said it

“They call me ‘The breadwinner’. So without the breadwinner, there’s no bread,” said South African striker Hildah Magaia after her assist on Thembi Kgatlana’s match-winning goal that sent South Africa to knockouts for the first time in history.

“I had to provide the bread for the nation.”

» READ MORE: Who will win the women’s World Cup? The Inquirer’s soccer writers make their predictions

What’s on tap for today

Morocco vs. Colombia from Perth, Australia (6 a.m., FS1) South Korea vs. Germany from Brisbane, Australia (6 a.m., Fox)

Your subscription powers our newsroom and journalism like this. Support our work by visiting inquirer.com/supportsports and receive unlimited access to Inquirer.com, The Inquirer App, and e-Edition at a special price: $1 for three months.