Women’s World Cup: On Day 9, Lauren James arrives, while South Africa and Haiti rue missed opportunities

Day 9 of the women’s World Cup featured a star-making moment from England’s up-and-comer Lauren James, while South Africa and Haiti endured second-half heartbreak and missed out on great chances to secure their countries’ first-ever World Cup wins.

South Africa took a 2-0 lead on Argentina in the 66th minute after forward Thembi Kgatlana capitalized on a turnover. But Argentina stormed back with two goals in a five-minute stretch, forcing Banyana Banyana to settle for a hard-luck 2-2 draw. Sophia Braun’s stunning 74th minute strike got Argentina on the board, and Romina Núñez completed the comeback by bouncing a header inside the back post.

The result left both teams in precarious positions in Group G, where they trail leaders Sweden and Italy with one group game remaining.

Tournament debutant Haiti received a momentous advantage early in its game against China, as a red card to Zhang Rui in the 29th minute meant the Steel Roses played with just 10 players for most of the match. But Haiti was never able to capitalize, falling 1-0. Les Grenadières’ best chance came in the 53rd minute, when goalie Zhu Yu stopped a point-blank attempt from 19-year-old sensation Melchie Dumornay.

China scored the lone goal of the game on a penalty kick by Wang Shuang in the 74th minute, the sixth goal of the tournament scored by a player on the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC. Haiti initially was awarded a penalty opportunity of its own in stoppage time, but the call was reversed following a VAR review.

Both South Africa and Haiti are still searching for their first World Cup wins. (So is Argentina, which is now 0-8-3 in four World Cup appearances.) But Banyana Banyana’s draw did make history, securing South Africa’s first-ever World Cup point.

Also on Day 9, defending European champion England defeated Denmark, 1-0, for its second consecutive clean sheet to open the World Cup. The 21-year-old James, making her first career start in a major tournament, scored in the sixth minute on a perfectly struck blast from outside the box.

Denmark nearly tied the game in the 87th minute but hit the post on a header attempt. The victory was costly for England, as star midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off the field in the first half with a knee injury.

Scores

Argentina 2, South Africa 2

England 1, Denmark 0

China 1, Haiti 0

Star of the day: Lauren James (England)

James came off the bench for England’s World Cup opener against Haiti on July 22. But the Chelsea forward made the most of her opportunity in the starting lineup against Denmark, announcing her arrival on the international stage with the decisive goal in the Lionesses’s victory.

Viral video

A failed clear attempt by South Africa fell right to the feet of Argentina’s Braun, whose strike from distance was one of the highlight goals of the tournament.

They said it

“It is fantastic we got our first point, but three would have been better,” South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said, according to Reuters. “It’s like you hand me a chocolate and then take it away, and I love chocolate.”

Here’s more from a frustrated Ellis, courtesy of ESPN:

What’s on tap

Sweden vs. Italy from Wellington, New Zealand (3:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1) France vs. Brazil from Brisbane, Australia (6 a.m. Saturday, Fox29) Panama vs. Jamaica from Perth, Australia (8:30 a.m. Saturday, Fox29)

