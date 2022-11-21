Tuesday is the first of seven straight days with a quadrupleheader of World Cup games in Qatar: kickoffs at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time. It’s the tournament debut for Lionel Messi’s Argentina, reigning champion France, and Mexico.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

FS1′s coverage window is from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., then Fox has coverage 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. FS1 has an end of-day studio show at 4 p.m., and the late-night shows are on FS1 at 10 p.m. and Fox at midnight. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, and its late studio show is at midnight.

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Time: 5 a.m.

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (JP Dellcamera on play-by-play with analyst Cobi Jones and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Maxi Rodríguez and Manuel Sol)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service. The first 12 games of the World Cup will be available on Peacock’s free tier, then the rest will be behind the subscription paywall.

Fox will have replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi, though it’s not known yet how quickly they’ll be posted.

Betting odds: Argentina -700, Saudi Arabia +1800, tie +650.

Players to watch

Argentina: Lionel Messi. Soccer’s biggest global star begins what’s likely to be his last quest to win the one trophy he’s never lifted, and this might be his best chance yet. The Albiceleste aren’t just loaded with talent, but have a team that’s built to help Messi thrive - and above all, to win. Argentina hasn’t lost a game in over three years, a streak of 36 games that’s approaching a world record. If it goes seven more games, Messi will finally have his World Cup crown.

Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari. The entire team plays in their country’s domestic league, but not all the players are unknown. Al-Dawsari played in the 2018 World Cup and scored a 95th-minute goal in the group stage finale against Egypt. It was Saudi Arabia’s first win at a World Cup since 1994.

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia

Time: 8 a.m.

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Jacqui Oatley on play-by-play with analyst Warren Barton and referee expert Joe Machnik).

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Natalia Astrain).

Betting odds: Denmark -180, Tunisia +550, tie +280.

Players to watch

Denmark: Christian Eriksen. Eighteen months after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship game, he’s at a World Cup and fit to play. The world will also be watching to see what kind of protest Denmark’s team mounts against Qatar’s many alleged human rights abuses.

Tunisia: Wahbi Khazri. The forward from French club Montpellier is the Carthage Eagles’ best scorer, with 24 goals in 72 games.

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland

Time: 11 a.m.

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Mark Clattenburg).

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Miguel Herrera and Manuel Sol).

Betting odds: Mexico +155, Poland +200, tie +195.

Players to watch

Mexico: Henry Martín. The veteran striker from Club América was picked by manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino over a lot of better-known players from Mexico’s league and Europe. He’ll have to repay Martino’s faith quickly if El Tri is to reach the knockout rounds for the eighth straight time.

Poland: Robert Lewandowski. There might be no better pure striker on the planet than the Barcelona star, who spent many years at Bayern Munich. But he doesn’t play as well with the national team, in part because he doesn’t have as good players around him. Will the 34-year-old be able to lift his country this time?

Group D: France vs. Australia

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporter Jenny Taft or Geoff Shreeves, and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Juan Pablo Sorín).

Betting odds: France -410, Australia +950, tie +500.

Players to watch

France: Kylian Mbappé. It’s not just that he’s France’s biggest star. Fellow marquee striker Karim Benzema joined Les Bleus’ long injury list on Saturday when he tore a thigh muscle in practice, ruling him out of the World Cup. Benzema joins Christopher Nkunku, N’Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe on the couch, and while France still has a lot of talent, Benzema is the biggest loss yet. Mbappé is really going to have to be the leader now.

Australia: Jackson Irvine. The leader of the Socceroos’ protests against Qatar’s government plays for a club with a long history of social justice campaigning, Germany’s St. Pauli. On the field, the 29-year-old has seven goals in 49 caps.