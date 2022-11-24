The game that so many fans have waited for is finally here: U.S.-England on Black Friday at the World Cup. But it’s not the only big game Friday. Wales-Iran has major implications for the U.S.’ group, while Group A’s two winners so far meet in Netherlands-Ecuador.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

FS1′s coverage window is from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., then Fox has coverage from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. FS1 has an end of-day studio show at 7 p.m., a special time because of college football in the afternoon. The late-night show is on Fox at midnight. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and its late studio show is at midnight.

» READ MORE: The TV, radio and live streaming schedule for every game of the World Cup

Group B: Wales vs. Iran

Time: 5 a.m.

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Jacqui Oatley on play-by-play with analyst Warren Barton and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Jorge Calvo on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Amelia Valverde)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service. The first 12 games of the World Cup will be available on Peacock’s free tier, then the rest will be behind the subscription paywall.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi.

Betting odds: Wales +105, Iran +290, tie +210.

Players to watch

Wales: Kieffer Moore. The 6-foot-5 striker changed the game against the U.S. when he entered at halftime. Will he make an impact from the start this time?

Iran: Hossein Hosseini. Team Melli’s backup goalkeeper had to come off the bench in the 20th minute against England after starter Alireza Beiranvand suffered a nasty head injury (and was left in the game for far too long afterward). Hosseini gave up all six goals Iran conceded.

» READ MORE: Fox’s World Cup coverage won’t address Qatar controversies, but Telemundo does it on opening day

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal

Time: 8 a.m.

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (JP Dellacamera on play-by-play with analyst Cobi Jones and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Natalia Astrain and Fernando Hierro)

Betting odds: Qatar +480, Senegal -155, tie +270

Players to watch

Qatar: Hasan Al-Haydos. There’s no doubt the host nation wilted in the spotlight on opening night. The question now is was it nerves, or was the talent gulf really that big? The team’s results in recent years allow for the possibility it was the former. Let’s see if this game brings the proof for Qatar’s captain.

Senegal: Boulaye Dia. Senegal out-shot the Netherlands 15-10 in their opener, but didn’t score. It’s up to the Lions of Teranga’s No. 9 to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

» READ MORE: Putting soccer on the map: How communities around Philly are celebrating the World Cup

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Time: 11 a.m.

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Derek Rae on play-by-play with analyst Aly Wagner, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Carlos Tenorio)

Betting odds: Netherlands -135, Ecuador +410, tie +250

Players to watch

Netherlands: Cody Gakpo. His incisive run and sharp header to break open a scoreless tie against Senegal late in the closing minutes showed why big English teams want him.

Ecuador: Enner Valencia. The 33-year-old striker showed he’s still got it by scoring both of La Tri’s goals against Qatar.

» READ MORE: How much do you know about the World Cup and its history? Take our quiz.

Group B: England vs. United States

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporters Geoff Shreeves and Jenny Taft, and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol)

Betting odds: England -185, United States +500, tie +320

Players to watch

England: Harry Kane. There was concern that England’s captain suffered an ankle injury in the opening rout of Iran, but he passed all his medical tests. If he’s at his best, it will be another headache for a U.S. defense that already has to contend with a fleet of English stars.

United States: Gio Reyna. There’s nothing new about athletes saying they’re totally healthy when coaches and doctors don’t. If U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter was worried about Reyna’s oft-injured hamstrings after the 20-year-old had some tightness in a scrimmage last Thursday, there was good reason. But the word now is Reyna is ready to go, so it’s time to see him. He can help in this particular matchup, too, with possession and defensive hustle on top of attacking skill.

» READ MORE: USMNT-England prediction: A 72-year unbeaten streak is on the line