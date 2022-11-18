The world’s biggest sporting event is finally here again: the men’s soccer World Cup.

All 64 games of the tournament will be on TV in the United States live from Qatar, played at eight stadiums packed into a country the size of Connecticut. All the venues are within a 22-mile radius in and around the country’s capital, Doha.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the action.

What channel is the World Cup on TV?

Fox Sports has the rights in English, and Telemundo — owned by Philadelphia-based Comcast — has them in Spanish. Fox is putting 34 games on its free-to-air broadcast network and 30 on cable channel FS1. Telemundo is putting 56 games on its free-to-air broadcast network and eight (all simultaneous kickoffs with other games) on cable channel Universo.

Between the two networks, a total of six games are exclusively on cable. You’ll find them in the full game schedule below.

Who are Fox and Telemundo’s World Cup broadcasters?

Fox’s top team is John Strong and Stuart Holden. A few weeks ago, they called the Union’s last two games of their first run to MLS’s championship game.

Former Union local TV play-by-play voice JP Dellacamera is also part of Fox’s crew, calling games with former U.S. star player Cobi Jones. Ian Darke, who became famous for his viral calls of U.S. goals at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, calls games with one of those goal-scorers: Landon Donovan. The other teams are Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton, and Derek Rae and Aly Wagner. Jenny Taft, Tom Rinaldi, Rodolfo Landeros and Geoff Shreeves are the crew of sideline reporters.

Rob Stone hosts studio coverage with a wide range of analysts, including Delran’s Carli Lloyd and former Union captain Maurice Edu. Fox’s full roster is available here.

Telemundo’s lead game-caller is Andrés Cantor, who’s been broadcasting the World Cup for over 30 years. There’s a rotating cast of other play-by-play broadcasters and analysts including former U.S. star player and under-20 men’s national team coach Tab Ramos. Cantor, Ramos and Manuel Sol call all three U.S. group stage games. Telemundo’s full roster is available here.

Will Fox and Telemundo talk about Qatar’s alleged human rights abuses?

Don’t expect it. Fox’s World Cup executive producer David Neal told The Inquirer last month: “We believe that viewers come to Fox Sports during the World Cup to see the greatest sports event in the world. They don’t come to us expecting us to be [HBO’s] Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, or [ESPN’s] E:60. That’s not who we pretend to be, and I don’t think that’s what the viewer expectation is.”

Telemundo Deportes president Ray Warren was a little more open-minded, but he didn’t go all the way either.

“We will certainly cover anything that occurs that would affect the tournament, anything that’s happening in-country during those 29 days,” he said. “And you know, I do think we have to kind of talk about the legacy we leave. And by the time the tournament is over, we will have been not ignoring the geopolitical issues that might arise, should that occur.”

Where is the World Cup live streaming?

Fox’s live streaming is available through FoxSports.com with authentication through participating TV providers, or through the streaming apps of those providers. Streaming TV sites that have FS1 include fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Full-game replays will also be available for free on Tubi right after the final whistle, including broadcasts in 4K. But they won’t be live there.

Telemundo’s live streaming will be in two places: TelemundoDeportes.com if you have a pay-TV subscription, and on Peacock. You’ll have to pay for the premium tier to get all the games, but it’s a way to watch games without cable.

Where is the World Cup radio broadcast?

There is no traditional radio broadcast in English, unfortunately. SiriusXM’s subscription service has audio simulcasts of Fox’s TV broadcasts. Most games are on Fox Sports channel 83, with some simultaneous games on SiriusXM’s soccer channel 157. TuneIn is also simulcasting Fox’s audio on its paid subscription tier.

SiriusXM will also have a lot of studio shows on its soccer channel. Jason Davis is the lead host, and analysts include former U.S. stars Tony Meola and Eric Wynalda. The network’s full roster is available here.

There is traditional radio in Spanish on the Fútbol de Primera network, which has an affiliate in Philadelphia at 1540-AM. Live streaming is also available for free at fdpradio.com and FDP’s app. Their lead play-by-play voice is Nico Cantor, who also hosts CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League whiparound show.

Can we just get to the World Cup game schedule now?

Yes. We try to answer as many questions as we can in these guides, but we know what you’re here for. If you want to read more of our World Cup coverage, click here.

All times listed are Eastern.

Group stage

Letters and numbers with teams refer to how they were placed in the group draw.

Sunday, Nov. 20

11 a.m.: A1. Qatar vs. A2. Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, FS1 (John Strong, Stuart Holden, Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Carlos Tenorio)

Monday, Nov. 21

8 a.m.: B1. England vs. B2. Iran at Khalifa International Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlán)

11 a.m.: A3. Senegal vs. A4. Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium, Fox (Derek Rae, Aly Wagner and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Sebastián Abreu and Amelia Valverde)

2 p.m.: B3. United States vs. B4. Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden, Tom Rinaldi and Jenny Taft), Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol)

Tuesday, Nov. 22

5 a.m.: C1. Argentina vs. C2. Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium, FS1 (JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Maxi Rodríguez and Manuel Sol)

8 a.m.: D3. Denmark vs. D4. Tunisia at Education City Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Sebastián Abreu and Natalia Astrain)

11 a.m.: C3. Mexico vs. C4. Poland at Stadium 974, Fox (Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Miguel Herrera and Manuel Sol)

2 p.m.: D1. France vs. D2. Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Jenny Taft or Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Juan Pablo Sorín)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

5 a.m.: F3. Morocco vs. F4. Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Diana Rincón)

8 a.m.: E3. Germany vs. E4. Japan at Khalifa International Stadium, FS1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Mauro Silva)

11 a.m.: E1. Spain vs., E2. Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium, Fox (Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Rodolfo Landeros), Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Fernando Hierro and Amelia Valverde)

2 p.m.: F1. Belgium vs. F2. Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Fox (JP Dellacamera, Cobi Jones and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol)

Thursday, Nov. 24

5 a.m.: G3. Switzerland vs. G4. Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Natalia Astrain and Claudio Borghi)

8 a.m.: H3. Uruguay vs. H4. South Korea at Education City Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke and Landon Donovan) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Diego Forlan and Manuel Sol)

11 a.m.: H1. Portugal vs. H2. Ghana at Stadium 974, Fox (Derek Rae, Aly Wagner and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Eduardo Biscayart and Fernando Hierro)

2 p.m.: G1. Brazil vs. G2. Serbia at Lusail Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Jenny Taft) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Mauro Silva and Manuel Sol)

Friday, Nov. 25

5 a.m.: B4. Wales vs. B2. Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Amelia Valverde)

8 a.m.: A1. Qatar vs. A3. Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium, FS1 (JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Natalia Astrain and Fernando Hierro)

11 a.m.: A4. Netherlands vs. A2. Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium, Fox (Derek Rae, Aly Wagner and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Carlos Tenorio)

2 p.m.: B1. England vs. B3. United States at Al Bayt Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden, Geoff Shreeves and Jenny Taft) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol)

Saturday, Nov. 26

5 a.m.: D4. Tunisia vs. D2. Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke and Maurice Edu) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Diana Rincón)

8 a.m.: C4. Poland vs. C2. Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Natalia Astrain)

11 a.m.: D1. France vs. D3. Denmark at Stadium 974, FS1 (JP Dellacamera, Cobi Jones and Jenny Taft) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Claudo Borghi and Fernando Hierro)

2 p.m.: C1. Argentina vs. C3. Mexico at Lusail Stadium, FS1 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Miguel Herrera and Manuel Sol)

Sunday, Nov. 27

5 a.m.: E4. Japan vs. E2. Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke and Landon Donovan) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Oscar Pérez and Amelia Valverde)

8 a.m.: F1. Belgium vs. F3. Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, FS1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner) and Telemundo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Claudio Borghi)

11 a.m.: F4. Croatia vs. F2. Canada at Khalifa International Stadium, FS1 (JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Tab Ramos)

2 p.m.: E1. Spain vs. E3. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium, FS1 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Fernando Hierro and Manuel Sol)

Monday, Nov. 28

5 a.m.: G4. Cameroon vs. G2. Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Amelia Valverde)

8 a.m.: H4. South Korea vs. H2. Ghana at Education City Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke and Landon Donovan) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Natalia Astrain and Claudio Borghi)

11 a.m. G1. Brazil vs. G3. Switzerland at Stadium 974, Fox (Derek Rae, Aly Wagner and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Mauro Silva)

2 p.m.: H1. Portugal vs. H3. Uruguay at Lusail Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Diego Forlán and Manuel Sol)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

10 a.m.: A4. Netherlands vs. A1. Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium, Fox (Derek Rae, Aly Wagner and Rodolfo Landeros) and Universo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Fernando Hierro)

10 a.m.: A2. Ecuador vs. A3. Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium, FS1 (JP Dellcamera and Cobi Jones) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Carlos Tenorio)

2 p.m.: B2. Iran vs. B3. United States at Al Thumama Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden, Tom Rinaldi and Jenny Taft) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol)

2 p.m.: B4. Wales vs. B1. England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Geoff Shreeves) and Universo (Copán Alvarez, Claudio Borghi and Diego Forlán)

Wednesday, Nov, 30

10 a.m.: D4. Tunisia vs. D1. France at Education City Stadium, Fox (JP Dellacamera, Cobi Jones and Jenny Taft) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Claudio Borghi and Fernando Hierro)

10 a.m.: D2. Australia vs. D3. Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Universo (Jorge Calvo, Sebastián Abreu and Natalia Astrain)

2 p.m.: C4. Poland vs. C1. Argentina at Stadium 974, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Geoff Shreeves) and Universo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Maxi Rodríguez)

2 p.m.: C2. Saudi Arabia vs. C3. Mexico at Lusail Stadium, FS1 (Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Miguel Herrera and Manuel Sol)

Thursday, Dec. 1

10 a.m.: F4. Croatia vs. F1. Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Fox (Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Sebastián Abreu and Claudio Borghi)

10 a.m.: F2. Canada vs. F2. Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium, FS1 (JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones) and Universo (Jorge Calvo, Natalia Astrain and Tab Ramos)

2 p.m.: E4. Japan vs. E1. Spain at Khalifa International Stadium, Fox (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Fernando Hierro and Manuel Sol)

2 p.m.: E2. Costa Rica vs. E3. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium, FS1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner) and Universo (Copán Alvarez, Eduardo Biscayart and Amelia Valverde)

Friday, Dec. 2

10 a.m.: H4. South Korea vs. H1. Portugal at Education City Stadium, Fox (Derek Rae, Aly Wagner and Geoff Shreeves) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Eduardo Biscayart and Claudo Borghi)

10 a.m.: H2. Ghana vs. H3. Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium, FS1 (JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones) and Universo (Sammy Sadovnik, Sebastián Abreu and Diego Forlán)

2 p.m.: G4. Cameroon vs. G1. Brazil at Lusail Stadium, Fox (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Mauro Silva and Manuel Sol)

2 p.m.: G2. Serbia vs. G3. Switzerland at Stadium 974, FS1 (Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton) and Universo (Jorge Calvo, Natalia Astrain and Amelia Valverde)

Round of 16

From here on, letters and numbers with teams refer to where they finished in their groups.

Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m.: 1A. vs 2B. at Khalifa International Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart)

2 p.m.: 1C. vs. 2D. at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Sunday, Dec. 4

10 a.m.: 1D. vs. 2C. at Al Thumama Stadium, FS1 (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

2 p.m.: 1B. vs. 2A. at Al Bayt Stadium, FS1 (TBD) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart)

Monday, Dec. 5

10 a.m.: 1E. vs. 2F. at Al Janoub Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

2 p.m.: 1G. vs. 2H. at Stadium 974, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

10 a.m.: 1F. vs. 2E. at Education City Stadium, Fox (TBD) and, Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

2 p.m.: 1H. vs. 2G. at Lusail Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

10 a.m.: 1E. or 2F. vs. 1G. or 2H. at Education City Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

2 p.m.: 1A. or 2B. vs. 1C. or 2D. at Lusail Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 a.m.: 1F. or 2E. vs. 1H. or 2G. at Al Thumama Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart)

2 p.m.: 1B. or 2A. vs. 1D. or 2C. at Al Bayt Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Lusail Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

2 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Al Bayt Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Third place game

Saturday, Dec. 17

10 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Khalifa International Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

10 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Lusail Stadium, Fox (TBD) and Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)