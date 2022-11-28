The start of the last round of group stage games means the end of early-morning games, but the start of simultaneous kickoffs in Qatar. Groups A and B will wrap up on Tuesday, including the much-anticipated U.S.-Iran showdown.

But that’s not the only big game of the day. Here’s how to watch all the action.

Fox and FS1 begin simultaneous pregame coverage at 9 a.m. Eastern. Fox will break from after the first game window (around noon) to 1 p.m., then resume until 4:30 p.m. FS1′s coverage will be nonstop from 9 a.m. until just after 4 p.m. The late-night studio show is at 11 p.m. on FS1 and midnight on Fox. Telemundo’s coverage starts at 7 a.m., with Universo joining at 9 a.m. Telemundo’s coverage will run until 5:30 p.m., and Universo’s will end at 4:30.

» READ MORE: The TV, radio and live streaming schedule for every game of the World Cup

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (JP Dellacamera on play-by-play with analyst Cobi Jones and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Claudio Borghi)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi.

The standings: Netherlands 4 points (+2 goal difference), Ecuador 4 (+2), Senegal 3, Qatar 0 (eliminated). With both of the teams in this game alive to advance, this is the game to watch in this time slot.

Betting odds: Ecuador +140, Senegal +220, tie +210

Players to watch

Ecuador: Enner Valencia. His three goals so far have him tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé for the World Cup’s top scorer so far. He suffered an injury at the end of the 1-1 tie with the Netherlands, but it looks like he’ll be healthy enough to play.

Senegal: Bamba Dieng. The 22-year-old striker from French club Marseille showed why he’s a promising talent with the clinching goal in a 3-1 win over Qatar on Friday.

» READ MORE: Fox’s World Cup coverage won’t address Qatar controversies, but Telemundo does it on opening day

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Derek Rae on play-by-play with analyst Aly Wagner, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Jorge Calvo on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Fernando Hierro)

Betting odds: Netherlands -550, Qatar +1200, tie +550

Players to watch

Netherlands: Steven Bergwijn. It was not a misprint that Ecuador out-shot the Dutch 15-2 in their 1-1 tie on Friday, and had a 1.68-0.10 advantage in expected goals. The Netherlands haven’t sealed advancing yet, so mathematicall need at least a tie here. Psychologically, they could do with a few goals and a win.

Qatar: Almoez Ali. The hosts’ top scorer has yet to score at this World Cup. He has one more chance to before his team’s tournament ends.

» READ MORE: Putting soccer on the map: How communities around Philly are celebrating the World Cup

Group B: Iran vs. United States

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporters Tom Rinaldi and Jenny Taft, and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol, reporter Antonella González and referee analyst Jaime Herrera Garduño)

The standings: England 4 points, Iran 3, United States 2, Wales 1. All four teams are still alive. The U.S. must win to advance; Wales must win hope Iran and the U.S. tie; Iran needs only a tie.

Betting odds: Iran +290, United States +100, tie +230

Players to watch

Iran: Mehdi Taremi. He had both goals against England and an assist against Wales.

United States: Tyler Adams. He’s cool under pressure on the field, and he was cool under pressure at a microphone Monday when Iranian media pestered him to retaliate for the U.S. team’s support of anti-Iranian government protests. The American captain will need it all and more once the whistle blows, because Iran will throw everything it’s got at knocking the U.S. out.

» READ MORE: How much do you know about the World Cup and its history? Take our quiz.

Group B: Wales vs. England

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Claudio Borghi and Diego Forlán)

Betting odds: Wales +700, England -240, tie +340

Players to watch

Wales: Gareth Bale. He says this won’t be his last national team game. It will take a big upset for it to not be his last of this World Cup.

England: Declan Rice. He’s one of a few players in England’s midfield whom the U.S. was successfully able to neutralize. A bounce-back game would put England on the right track heading into the round of 16.