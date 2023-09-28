Expect the 2026 World Cup schedule to be announced by the end of the year, FIFA says

FIFA’s latest caravan tour of the 2026 men’s World Cup’s host cities rolled into Philadelphia on Thursday for a day of behind-closed-doors meetings with local organizers.

As a chartered bus dropped off 35 or so visitors at one end of Lincoln Financial Field in the morning, FIFA’s executive director of commercial operations for the 2026 World Cup, Ross McCall, met briefly with the media at the other end.

“We have a number of our of operational team over” for the tour, McCall said. “So we’re working with a lot of the stadium folks and going around the stadiums looking at the existing infrastructure, overlaying our operational plans. And then working with the city folk to understand their readiness to host the World Cup from a city perspective across safety and security, transportation, and those sorts of areas.”

A list of who was on that bus, and who among the local organizers was in the room, wasn’t immediately available. Spokespeople for both sides said names would be provided later in the day.

Though most of the meetings were to be about long-term subjects, there was some short-term news.

“The match schedule, we’ll be due to announce before the end of the year,” McCall said, which might have been the first time anyone from FIFA said that on the record.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that FIFA expected to announce the schedule next month or in November, but no one from world soccer’s governing body was quoted. East Rutherford, N.J.’s MetLife Stadium and Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium are the leading candidates to host the final.

The Times’ report also was one of a few lately in which annoyance from local organizing committees has bubbled to the surface over a lack of planning details from FIFA — including how much money local groups will make from the World Cup coming here. It’s no surprise that that’s a lot of people’s first priority.

There reportedly has been particular disquiet in Los Angeles. The Athletic claimed last week that Kroenke Sports and Entertainment — the mega-wealthy owner of the NFL’s Rams and the palatial SoFi Stadium — threatened to pull out of hosting unless FIFA renegotiated its deal. KSE also owns the English Premier League’s Arsenal and many teams in Denver, including the NBA’s Nuggets, NHL’s Avalanche, and MLS’s Rapids.

Multiple entities involved quickly countered The Athletic’s claims, but none provided specifics.

McCall was asked Thursday what he’d like to say about how much World Cup revenue will go to local entities instead of FIFA. His answer might not have been what the critics wanted to hear.

“All the money that is raised goes into the development of football globally, but also the development of football locally here in the U.S.,” he said. “So, collectively, that is what the purpose of this World Cup is: to reinvest in football across various different projects.”

But McCall did know a few things about his local audience.

“Since Day 1, we were super impressed by the level of buy-in and in the collective enthusiasm that the city had to offer,” he said. “We’re providing a platform for the city to showcase who they are to billions of people around the world, and we’ll have fans from all around the world descending on Philadelphia. So I’m sure they’re ready to welcome the world to the city.”

We just won’t know exactly when for a little while longer.

