‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 3 premiere moved back, but it’s still months earlier than last year

Get ready to head back to North Wales for another season with the world’s third-oldest football club, Wrexham AFC. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who purchased the club in 2020, are back for another season, but there are some big changes coming.

For starters, even after pushing the Season 3 premiere of the Emmy-winning docuseries back two weeks, this season of Welcome to Wrexham is airing much earlier than others. So if it feels like last season just ended, you’re not entirely wrong.

With the May 2 premiere coming just days after the team will wrap its 2023-24 campaign — compared to last year when the second season debuted in September, nearly five months after the team’s season ended — there won’t be so much of a delay for those hoping to avoid any spoilers. Last year, that proved difficult, not just because of the time between, but also because the club made international news when it earned promotion from the fifth-tier National League to League 2 of the English Football League.

That promotion into the EFL, which came in just the second full year of Reynolds and McElhenney’s ownership, also means “unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players” while the matches are being played, FX said in a release. It will also be considerably shorter — just eight episodes compared to 18 in Season 1 and 15 in Season 2.

In addition to the men’s team, the show will continue to follow Wrexham AFC’s women’s team. The women also earned promotion to the Welsh Adran Premier League following an undefeated season. But, like the men’s side, they too will face the challenges that come with tougher competition and added pressure.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the first two seasons are on Hulu if you need to catch up. This season begins with a two-episode premiere on May 2 at 10 p.m. on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu, with a new episode airing each Thursday.