Downingtown’s Zack Steffen returns to MLS, joins Colorado Rapids

Downingtown’s Zack Steffen joined the Colorado Rapids on Thursday, returning to MLS after 4 ½ years abroad as he tries to rebound from a long-term knee injury.

Steffen, 28, left the Columbus Crew for Manchester City in July 2019. He didn’t play much for the English giant, instead finding playing time during loans to Germany’s Fortuna Düsseldorf and English second-tier club Middlesbrough.

Along the way, Steffen suffered a series of injuries, including a big one last year that has kept him off the field since May.

All those ups and downs hurt his standing with the U.S. national team, including a controversial omission from the 2022 World Cup squad once Matt Turner sealed the starting job.

Turner is still the No. 1, but hasn’t been in the best form lately, and the rest of the depth chart is open. Steffen will be the clear starter in Colorado, and if he can get back in form, he’ll hope to get back in U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter’s good graces ahead of this summer’s Copa América.

Away from soccer, Steffen recently became a father for the first time.

“Since signing with City in 2019, I’ve had the opportunity to be around some of the best players and coaches in the world, and I’m grateful for it all. Now it’s time to say goodbye,” Steffen wrote on Instagram. “To the club staff, my team-mates and of course all of the fans, thank you for being so loving and supportive through it all. Wishing you all much success this year and for many to come!”

It’s a big move for Colorado, which has long been one of MLS’s lesser teams on and off the field despite big-money ownership. It’s part of the Kroenke empire along with England’s Arsenal, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

Now the Rapids seem to want to step up. There’s a new manager, former New York Red Bulls boss Chris Armas, and another major signing en route in former U.S. midfield prospect Djordje Mihailovic.

Mihailovic, 25, moved from CF Montréal to the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar last January for $6 million, but didn’t catch on there. The Athletic reported Colorado will pay around $3 million to sign him.

It’s not known if there’s a transfer fee involved in Steffen’s move. It is known that his deal with Colorado is for three years.

“We are incredibly happy to bring Zack to the club,” Armas said in a statement. “He is a top player with big experiences, and we know he will add so much to our group. His quality, leadership, and winning mentality will help us for years to come.”

We’ll see if Steffen actually stays for all that time. If he rebounds well enough, he could earn a move back to Europe before the 2026 World Cup.

“Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS,” Rapids president Pádraig Smith said. “His exceptional skills, experience, and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our roster. His character and mentality will greatly benefit our team.”

