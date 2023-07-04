Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo big favorites to win 2023 Nathan’s hot dog eating contests

On the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island, N.Y., is the backdrop of one of the most iconic Fourth of July celebrations: the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

A contest that dates back to 1916, this year’s competition is set to begin later this morning outside the original Nathan’s location on Coney Island, with roughly 20 contestants competing for both the men’s and women’s hot dog and bun eating titles.

Last year, 15-time men’s champion Joey Chestnut scarfed down 63 hot dogs, a year after devouring a contest-record 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

On the women’s wide, Miki Sudo has been dominant over the last decade in the event. She reclaimed her title last year after missing 2021 because of pregnancy, eating 40 hot dogs to win her eighth contest since 2014. She also holds the world record for eating six hot dogs in a minute.

Advertisement

It should come as no surprise that Sudo and Chestnut enter today as the favorites. Here’s a look at their betting odds ahead of this morning and afternoon’s festivities.

» READ MORE: Bad beats: Missed bases-loaded opportunity, late-inning run barrage not better for some bettors

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

2023 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest odds (via BetMGM)

Women’s contest

Miki Sudo: -5000 Michelle Lesco: +1600 The field: +2500

Men’s contest

Joey Chestnut: -5000 Geoffrey Esper: +1200 Nick Wehry: +2000 James Webb: +2500 The field: +3000 Bartley Weaver IV: +4000 Gideon Orji: +5000 Ren Zoza: +5000

Sudo has just one other participant named, Michelle Lesco, who won the event in 2021 with Sudo absent. Lesco has the highest handle (73.1%) and betting tickets (40%) to win the contest, according to BetMGM data.

In the men’s competition, Esper has the most betting tickets (26.5%) to win the contest, but all the money is coming in on Chestnut (69%), per BetMGM data on Monday.

It’s worth noting that Sudo’s partner, Nick Wehry, is in the field and has the third-best odds to win the men’s contest at 20/1.

» READ MORE: Four NFL players draw suspensions for gambling violations

How many hot dogs will Chestnut, Sudo scarf down?

Miki Sudo

Over 43.5: -115; Under 43.5: -115 Over 48.5: +200; Under 48.5: -275

Joey Chestnut

Over 72.5: -115; Under 72.5: -115 Over 76.5: +260; Under 76.5: -350

For reference, Sudo has eaten more than 40 hot dogs in three of her last six contests, eating 48.5 during her 2020 victory, the highest number of dogs she’s eaten at the Nathan’s event. That’s the only time Sudo has eclipsed 43.5.

Meanwhile, “Jaws” has eaten 70 or more hot dogs in six of his last seven contests, with the exception of last year, when he ate only 63, his lowest since his 2015 loss to Matt Stonie, when he ate 60.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

According to BetMGM data on Monday, 90% of money is on under 43.5 total hot dogs eaten by Sudo and 67% of money is on Chestnut to eat under 72.5 hot dogs.