Bad beats: Missed bases-loaded opportunity, late-inning run barrage not better for some bettors

Baseball continues to lead the betting action at roughly the halfway point of the MLB season with All-Star festivities in Seattle a week away.

The bad beats in betting continue, from missed late-inning scoring opportunities to high-scoring extra innings, causing the over on the run total to cash unexpectedly.

Here’s a look at a few bad beats from last week in sports.

Mariners blow chance at win

The Seattle Mariners couldn’t help but kick themselves after having a prime opportunity win a game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Entering the game as -250 favorites at BetMGM, the Mariners were pushed into extra innings after the Nationals tied it in the top of the eighth inning. After a scoreless ninth inning, Seattle loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning with no outs after two straight walks from Nationals pitcher Jordan Weems.

All the Mariners needed was a base hit, a walk, a sacrifice fly, even a bunt to score the winning run. Instead, in the heart of their bating order, Seattle’s hitters went down on three consecutive at-bats, allowing Weems and the last-place Nationals of the NL East to get out of the jam.

In the top of the 11th, the Nationals scored three runs, giving them a 7-4 win. You couldn’t have asked for a better situation for the Mariners and they still couldn’t come away with a single run.

Late-inning fireworks

Through eight innings of the San Diego Padres-Cincinnati Reds clash on Friday, three runs were scored between the two teams, with the Reds entering the ninth leading, 2-1. It was quite the pitching duel between the Padres’ Seth Lugo and the Reds’ Graham Ashcraft.

The over/under on run total in this game was set for 10.5 at Caesars Sportsbook and surely, with a game as low-scoring as this, the under should have no problem cashing. Then things changed.

The Padres tied it in the top of the ninth and the game went to extra innings. Both teams scored two runs in the 10th, and still, the run total seemed within reach with the score tied at 4 entering the 11th inning.

After San Diego scored a go-ahead run thanks to an infield single, the Reds answered with three runs in the 11th, started by sensational rookie Elly De La Cruz’s RBI double and finished off by a Spencer Steer’s two-run walk-off home run to give Cincinnati the win.

The outcome caused the under-10.5 bettors to lose their tickets, with a whopping eight runs scored in the 10th and 11th innings alone. According to an Action Network model, the run-total under had a 98% chance of covering entering the top of the ninth inning.