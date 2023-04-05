Joel Embiid scores 52 points as Sixers hold off Celtics, clinch at least No. 3 seed

Emotionally, this game was about pride. And Joel Embiid wouldn’t allow the 76ers to wear the stain of a sweep.

Before Wednesday night’s game, Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked if there’s anything to avoiding a sweep.

“No, just you don’t want to get swept,” Rivers said. “But other than that, no. And that’s not coach-speak. That’s a fact. I’ve been on both sides when it happened and beaten a team in the playoffs. But you just don’t want to. You are competitive. Part of that should not want you to. That’s about it.”

The Sixers don’t have to worry about that now.

Embiid finished with 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, leading the Sixers to 103-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. It was his third 50-point performance of the season.

The MVP candidate scored a career-high 59 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13. Then he had 53 points versus the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 11. On Tuesday, he made 20 of 25 shots and went 12-for-13 from the foul line.

However, this game came down the final possession. The Sixers escaped with the victory after Jayson Tatum missed a 14-foot jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining.

The Sixers avoided being swept by their Atlantic Division foe in this season’s four meetings. The victory also assured the Sixers (52-27) of at least the Eastern Conference’s third playoff seed. Boston (54-25), however, still remains one win or one Sixers loss in the final three games away from clinching the second spot.

The Celtics were without Jalen Brown and Robert Williams III.

MVP-worthy performance

Embiid lacked aggression in his past few games in an effort to avoid injury. He vowed to be more aggressive after Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. And that was obvious from the start against the Celtics.

Embiid made his first three baskets on a 9-foot turnaround jumper, an 11-foot turnaround fadeaway and a driving layup. He went on to score his 18 first-quarter points on 6-of-7 shooting along with making 6 of 7 foul shots. Embiid also had seven rebounds and one assist while playing the entire first quarter.

He was on the bench at the start of the second quarter, but checked back into the game with 6 minutes, 42 seconds before intermission. It took him a little while to regain his rhythm, and he missed his first three attempts. But he followed that by making his final three attempts of the quarter.

Then in the third quarter, Embiid continued where he left off. He made all six of his shots before making a pair of foul shots with 26.7 seconds left in the period, giving him 38 heading into the fourth.

His 40th point came on his first shot attempt in the fourth quarter with 7:46 remaining. Then after Boston scored on ensuing possession, Embiid answered with another basket to knot the score at 81 with 7:06 left. Then his three-point play gave the Sixers an 89-88 lead with 3:40 to play.

Jayson Tatum knotted the score, 89-89, when he split a pair of foul shots with 3:13 left. But Embiid assisted corner three-pointes by P.J. Tucker on the Sixers’ next two possessions. Then Embiid made a technical foul shot, scored on a dunk, and found Tucker for another corner three that gave the Sixers a 101-95 lead with 53 seconds left.

Then Embiid scored his 51st and 52nd points on a pair of foul shots with 9.1 seconds left to put the Sixers up seven points.

Rivalry

Rivers has been on both sides of the Sixers-Celtics series.

He spent nine seasons as the Celtics coach, winning the 2008 NBA title and compiling a 416-305 regular-season record. For him, the rivalry is intense on both sides.

“It might have been my first year in Boston, second year … but we lost to Philly one game and were flying back,” Rivers said. “Tommy Heinsohn grabbed me, because I would also pick him up and take him to his car. … We get in the car, and he says, ‘Don’t ever lose to Philly again.’ And he had never said anything like that. For me, I was new to it. It wasn’t a rivalry at the time. So I kind of got the message that these two cities like beating each other.”

