Sixers-Pacers takeaways: Joel Embiid shows, once again why he’s unstoppable; De’Anthony Melton’s defense

Joel Embiid can turn it on whenever he wants to.

Tyrese Maxey is a road assassin, and De’Anthony Melton has regained his defensive mojo.

Those three things stood out in the 76ers’ 141-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mr. Unstoppable

Embiid started off slow for his standard Saturday night. The six-time All-Star was more content watching Maxey torch the Pacers in the first half and had 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting. However, Embiid imposed his will in the third quarter, scoring 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting and making 6 of 7 free throws.

He sat out the fourth quarter because of the Sixers’ commanding lead. He finished the night with 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. This marked Embiid’s ninth consecutive game with at least 30 points, breaking the franchise record he shared with Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain.

Embiid (last season), Iverson (1999-2000 season) and Chamberlain (1964-65) had eight.

He joined Chamberlain (1964-65), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1971-72), Moses Malone (1981-82), and Shaquille O’Neal as the last five centers to do it in nine consecutive games.

His dominant third quarter displayed just how unstoppable Embiid is. He scored on turnaround jumpers, a floaters, and fadeaways. Once he got into rhythm, the Pacers (32-39) had no chance of stopping him or the Sixers (48-22).

“Embiid, right now, he’s probably the MVP with what their team is doing and how he’s elevated his game,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said to the media. “He’s as difficult a guy to game plan for as there is in the game. He’s a walking NBA cheat code right now. He’s just that good.”

Before intermission, Embiid got the best of the Pacers as a facilitator. Four of his seven assists came during that time while playing more of a point center.

Rather than forcing the action, Embiid kept moving the ball. At one point, the Pacers sent three defenders at Embiid. He calmly passed the ball to Maxey who zipped the ball to another open teammate.

Maxey the road warrior

Maxey came into Saturday’s game averaging 24.1 points on 57.3% shooting, including making 57.4% of his three-pointers, in his previous seven road games. As a result, the Pacers had to know they would have a tough time stopping him. And they did, early one.

Maxey scored 22 of his 31 points in the first half on 9-for-11 shooting. It marked the fifth time this season that Maxey scored at least 20 points in a half.

He finished the game with five three pointers, marking the ninth he’s done that this season.

Melton’s D

Melton is back to playing stellar defense.

He had struggled on both end of the floor leading to his going back to the bench on March 2. The only reason Melton started Saturday was because James Harden was sidelined. But by the end of the night, the Pacers guard had to be disappointed that Melton didn’t also get the night off.

He had a game-high six steals to go with one block and 14 points. The Sixers chances of reaching the NBA Finals would go up would go up if he continued to dominate this way, defensively.

Best and Worst Awards

Best performance: I had to give this to Maxey for his stellar play.

Worst performance: I’m giving this to George Hill. The Pacers guard was held scoreless after missing all three of his shot attempts in 18 minutes, 9 seconds.

Best defensive performance: Melton gets this.

Worst statistic: This goes to Pacers’ turnovers. They committed 17.

Best statistic: This goes to the Pacers’ foul shooting. They made 19 of 20.