Sixers’ fourth-quarter miscues in loss at Golden State Warriors serve as a reminder of what looms in playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Reed dropped an alley-oop layup less than one minute into Friday’s fourth quarter, giving the 76ers a game-high 11-point advantage on the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.

And then things quickly unraveled.

Warriors reserve guard Jordan Poole poured in 19 points in the frame, spearheading his team’s 41-point outburst. Stephen Curry flipped in a couple clutch shots to cap a 29-point performance. The Sixers, meanwhile, went 0-for-6 from three-point range and were outrebounded, 14-7.

That decisive final period allowed Golden State to rapidly flip a double-digit deficit into a 120-112 victory at the Chase Center, overcoming a night when Sixers MVP contender Joel Embiid amassed 46 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Even at the end of this grueling-yet-impressive month — played mostly on the road and often against tough competition — Sixers standout forward Tobias Harris said Friday’s stretch run against the Warriors felt “like a playoff game in terms of sense of urgency every possession, and how every possession really adds up.”

And those types of tests will keep coming as the Sixers wrap up this stretch of 12 of 15 games played away from home. Saturday’s opponent, the Phoenix Suns, are fighting for positioning in the crowded Western Conference standings, particularly after losing their own hard-fought outing at the Sacramento Kings Friday night. The Sixers then face the Denver Nuggets, who sit atop the West standings and are anchored by back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić, but have hit late-season struggles by going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

“That’s the type of game,” Harris said, “that the margin of error is so slim. There can’t be any mistakes, the way that [the Warriors] get shots up and flow offensively.”

It’s important to note that the Sixers (49-24) did not put forward their full allotment of rotation players on Friday. James Harden, the NBA’s assist leader who sets the tone for his team’s ball movement and pace, missed his second consecutive game with a sore Achilles. Also out were reserves Jalen McDaniels (hip contusion) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder soreness), who could have provided more defensive length and toughness against the Warriors’ dynamic offensive weapons.

The defensive end of the floor is where the Sixers’ primary breakdowns occurred, behind the arc and on drives to the basket. Harris mentioned it is difficult to help against Golden State, and that while guarding sharpshooter Klay Thompson, “it’s dang near almost a box-and-1, just because of how much they move.” Embiid needed to play up more in coverages rather than around the rim, a scheme coach Doc Rivers called “exhausting.” Maxey cited too many miscommunications, such as if they were switching all positions or “corralling,” in those meaningful split seconds that can lead to surrendering a bucket.

“One breakdown can lead to a three, and lead to another three, and a dunk,” Maxey said. “Now it’s eight points, and an 11-point lead is a three-point lead extremely fast.”

Added Embiid: “We weren’t as physical as we we were the first three quarters. We let them get rolling. … They broke us down, and that set the tone for the rest of the fourth.”

When Poole got free for a driving dunk to cut the Sixers’ lead to 93-91 with 8 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, Rivers called timeout to re-insert Embiid. The dominant center tried to will his team to victory, scoring 13 consecutive points to push the Sixers back in front by two. Harris then tried to grab some of the scoring load, with two consecutive buckets with about three minutes to play. Rivers also replaced veteran forward P.J. Tucker — who missed twice when left open in the corner — with stretch-forward Georges Niang.

But none of that could fully squash the Warriors’ surge.

“We gave them confidence at that start of the fourth,” Embiid said, “and they just ran away with it.”

The Sixers have cleared multiple significant hurdles throughout this challenging-yet-impressive month, coming back to beat the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, and topping the Miami Heat without Embiid. Even after the Sixers return home following the matchups in Phoenix and Denver, they will face the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors, who are trying to secure spots in their conference’s play-in tournament. After that, they visit the Bucks and then host the Boston Celtics, who enter Saturday 1½ games ahead of the Sixers for second place in the East.

The Sixers knew this tough stretch run loomed. And Friday was a glaring reminder of the intensity — and the way details are magnified — in the playoffs.

“It’s going to be a test to find out who we are,” Maxey said, “and I think we’re built for this.”