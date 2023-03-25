Sixers injuries: James Harden to miss second game with an Achilles injury; Joel Embiid to play vs. Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — James Harden and Jalen McDaniels will miss their second consecutive games when the 76ers face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the Chase Center.

Harden is dealing with left Achilles soreness while McDaniels is hampered with a bruised right hip. Danuel House Jr. was scratched from the contest 30 minutes before the game. The forward is dealing with a right shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid will play after missing the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with right calf tightness.

McDaniels missed two games after suffering the injury March 12 against the Washington Wizards. He returned on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers and also played Monday against the Chicago Bulls. However, he moved gingerly and hasn’t played since.

Meanwhile, Sixers coach Doc Rivers believes Harden’s Achilles started bothering him before Monday’s game.

“It definitely was bothering him in that game,” Rivers said. “And … if this was a normal playoff game, James would be playing. But we’re just not going to do that right now. So we decided, especially now with guys, if they show something, they’re out.”

Rivers said there is a chance that Harden plays Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns at the Frontprint Center.

“Probably a bigger chance against Denver,” said the coach, whose squad ends the road trip Monday night against the Nuggets at Ball Arena. “We’re hoping on this road trip. Usually, when you bring guys on the trip, that means you think he may play.”

Harden leads the NBA in assists at 10.8, while averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. McDaniels is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games since being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade. House is averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds.