Sixers-Warriors takeaways: Dismal shot selection, defensive woes factor into streak-snapping loss

SAN FRANCISCO — The 76ers had horrible shot selection.

For the first time in a while, they weren’t a great passing team. And the Sixers were shallow on the defensive end, especially in the fourth quarter.

These three things stood out in the Sixers’ 120-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night at the Chase Center.

Poor-shot selection

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined to shoot 23 of 35 while the rest of the Sixers 15 of 43 from the field.

“I didn’t like any of our first-quarter shots,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought we settled. Then I thought we got into the game and started moving the ball. Then in the third and fourth quarter, we went back to the way we played the first quarter.”

Embiid finished with 46 points on 13-of-23 shooting while Harris added 23 points while making 10 of 12 shots.

Tyrese Maxey had 21 points while making 4 of 8 three-pointers. However, he struggled in the fourth quarter, scoring three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

“You know, we missed a lot of wide-open shots,” Rivers said. “I will say that. It just felt like we left a lot of offense on the floor, and that was tough.”

Lack of ball movement

Not having James Harden on the floor hurt the Sixers (49-24). They’re at their best when they’re finding teammates and helping them turn good shots into great ones. But the Sixers appeared to be content playing isolation basketball Friday night. By now, they should know that when they’re at their worst.

The Sixers’ biggest struggles occurred at the beginning of the second and fourth quarter with Embiid on the bench.

“James usually starts the second quarter,” Rivers said. “So you have more offense on the floor. You know we had Tyrese out there by himself with the second unit.

“We didn’t run good offense.”

But for the most part, that second until has provided continuity to start the second and fourth quarters.

“Tonight, we just didn’t do it,” Rivers said. “And when you don’t have Joel and James on the floor, you have to run continuity. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Defensive woes

It was like the Sixers had no answers for Jordan Poole late in the game.

The Golden State reserve guard scored 19 of his team-high 33 points on 6-of-9 shooting while playing the entire fourth quarter.

“He was incredible,” Draymond Green said. “He was aggressive from the time he came into the game. Think he did a great job of picking and choosing his spots.”

Poole and his teammates did a great job of attacking the weak defender on the floor. Unfortunately for Maxey, they sought him out several times. The Warriors shot 65% in the fourth quarter, including making 5 of 9 three-pointers. They outscored the Sixers, 41-24, during that time.

Steph Curry scored eight of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. Klay Thompson scored seven of his 21 in the quarter.

“It was just a lot of breakdowns,” Maxey said of the fourth-quarter defensive issues.” A lot of different breakdowns, miscommunications. Sometimes guys didn’t know if we were switching on through five, or if we were corralling. It’s a split second that you have in games like these, especially with good team like them who know what they’re doing, know what they’re looking for, and a one-on-one breakdown will lead to a three, and then lead to another three and a dunk. Now that’s eight points and an 11 point lead is a three-point lead extremely fast.”

Best and worst awards

Best performance: I had to give this to Poole on a night Embiid finished 46 points. The guard willed his team to victory in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: I’m giving this to Maxey. He took bad shots and struggled on defense, especially in the fourth quarter.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this one. He finished with two steals and one block.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers three-point shooting. They shot 27.6%.

Best statistic: This goes to the Warriors fourth-quarter shooting, as they made 13 of 20 shots.