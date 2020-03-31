William “Tra” Thomas is out at 97.5 The Fanatic.
The former Eagles offensive lineman, who has cohosted the station’s morning show alongside Marc Farzetta since October 2018, said he has been laid off as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pressure media companies dependent on advertising revenue.
“Welp guys it’s been real!” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “I’ll see you guys on the other SIDE, SIDe, SIde, side.”
Thomas, who played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2008, was a three-time Pro Bowler during his 12-year career. He also spent two years as an assistant coach under Andy Reid, but wasn’t retained for the 2015 season after the team hired Chip Kelly. Before landing at The Fanatic in July 2018, Thomas performed similar duties at SportsRadio 94.1 WIP, regularly acting as a fill-in host.
Last week, Beasley Media Group — which owns The Fanatic and six other stations in Philadelphia — announced it was instituting companywide pay cuts and reducing the hours of some employees as the radio company grapples with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts were scheduled to go into effect the April 1 and continue through the end of June.
It’s unclear if any other hosts or employees at The Fanatic were let go on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Beasley did not immediately return a request for comment.
Media companies, long supported by local advertising, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced governments across the country to close many businesses in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Sports stations like The Fanatic and 94.1 WIP, which air live games, have also been hurt by the postponement of professional sports leagues.