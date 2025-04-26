Tyrone Johnson out at 97.5 The Fanatic in abrupt exit

Tyrone Johnson is out at 97.5 The Fanatic, the latest member of The Best Show Ever? to depart the station.

Johnson shared the abrupt news on social media Friday evening in a short statement, writing simply, “It was a good run. I regret nothing.”

Advertisement

Johnson told The Inquirer he was aware the move was coming, but didn’t know exactly when it would happen.

“I want to thank all my coworkers. Thank all my supporters, and that I will miss them,” Johnson said. “I’m excited about my next chapter.”

Johnson began at The Fanatic in 2016 as a producer, eventually joining Mike Missanelli’s show. The pairing led to some fiery moments, including an exchange in 2020 that caused Missanelli to toss his headset in anger.

After Missanelli’s sudden exit from the station in May 2022, Johnson launched The Best Show Ever? a few months later with three cohosts: NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Bottalico, Hunter Brody, and Jen Scordo.

It didn’t take long for the station to begin dismantling the show. Brody was the victim of cutbacks in July 2023 and has since landed a part-time role at 94.1 WIP. Scordo got swept up in company-wide layoffs at Beasley Media Group, The Fanatic’s parent company, in May 2024.

It’s unclear what will happen to the afternoon timeslot, especially considering Bottalico signed a multiyear contract extension last year. Program director Scott Masteller did not respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

It does seem likely Missanelli will move back into his former timeslot. Since his return in August 2024, Missanelli has hosted the station’s midday show alongside Bill Colarulo.

Pat Egan, a former host at The Fanatic who also lost his job amid layoffs in 2024, railed against the station’s management on social media following Johnson’s announcement, describing them as clueless and “overpaid.”

“No self awareness on the Titanic,” Egan wrote. “They just tell you “Talk Eagles” as they cut & cut & cut. Eventually there’s nothing left to cut."