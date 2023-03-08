La Salle dominates Rhode Island in the first round of A-10 men’s basketball tournament

NEW YORK — La Salle men’s basketball took an early lead against Rhode Island and cruised to a 73-56 victory in the first round of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship.

The Explorers snapped their five-game regular season-ending skid and moved on to the second round to face No. 6 seed Duquesne, which earned a first-round bye, on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., USA Network).

La Salle met the Dukes once at home during the regular season on Feb. 22, and fell 91-74.

What we saw

The Explorers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Rams, 51-32. La Salle’s 13 offensive rebounds led to 16 second-chance points.

Junior guard Jhamir Brickus led the Explorers in scoring, pouring in 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Sophomore guard Daeshon Shepherd had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Hassan Drame added 11 boards.

La Salle capitalized on the Rams’ struggles from deep to take a 15-point lead at halftime and stayed in front for the rest of the game. Rhode Island went just 1-for-9 from deep in the first half, while the Explorers were 4-for-8 in the same span.

Anwar Gill also returned to the floor for the first time since La Salle’s matchup against Duquesne. The junior guard put up 10 points and eight rebounds. The Explorers lost three straight games while he was sidelined with an injury.

Scouting Duquesne

Duquesne’s leading scorer is junior guard Dae Dae Grant, who is averaging 15.2 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. Grant is second in the A-10 in three-pointers made per game (2.7) and should be a focus for a La Salle team that is dead last in the conference in opponent three-point percentage (35.3%). Collectively, the Dukes average nine three-point buckets per game, most in the conference.

Jimmy Clark III averages 11.7 points per game and four rebounds per game and was recently named to the A-10′s All-Defensive team. Clark III has seven games this season where he’s notched four or more steals.

Regular-season matchup

Poor second-half shooting doomed the Explorers against Duquesne, 91-74, on Feb. 22. While the Explorers shot 46.15% from the field including 60% from three in the first half, those figures fell to 35.71% and 23.08%, respectively, in the second.

La Salle’s Josh Nickelberry tied his career-high with 28 points and went 6-for-11 from long range, totals that led both teams.

Duquesne spread the scoring around, with five different Dukes scoring in the double-figures against La Salle. Senior forward Joe Reece led the way for Duquesne with 26 points, his season-high.

Looking ahead

No. 3-seeded Fordham clinched a bye to the quarterfinals and awaits the winner of the La Salle-Duquesne matchup. The A-10 quarterfinals will be played on Thursday (7:30 p.m., USA Network).