In a news conference Monday, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault denied allegations of mistreatment made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner on Saturday night, saying he does not know Lehner or why he would implicate him.

Lehner, who has been outspoken about issues regarding mental health, implied in a Twitter thread that NHL organizations had been handing out prescription drugs to players without a prescription and that Vigneault, specifically, treats his players like “robots.”

“Is it common for work places to give out benzodiazepines to employees when they travel and ambien ? Should that not be done by doctors or psychiatrist? Asking for a friend,” Lehner wrote in a tweet.

He named the Flyers and Vigneault in a reply to his initial tweet.

“#PhiladelphiaFlyers ? Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human. Fire these dinosaurs. Fire #vigneault first story. I got proof.. try to shake your way out of this one ….”

The Flyers media team alerted Vigneault to the situation. He said he does not personally know Lehner, who has never played for him, and he’s not sure who of his former players would be the friend Lehner is asking for.

When Vigneault spoke Monday morning, he first addressed the “dinosaur coach” description Lehner used.

“I consider myself experienced,” Vigneault said. “I guess you could say with experience you become a dinosaur, maybe.”

While he acknowledged that he is a tough coach who’s been around a while, he denied that he or the Flyers organization see the players as “robots” rather than people.

“I am demanding, but I care about my players,” Vigneault said.

“As far as me pushing pills — I don’t need another income.”

Vigneault emphasized that the Flyers have the “best medical staff,” and the players know they can go to them for anything. General manager Chuck Fletcher also said in a statement Sunday that all medical decisions go through the medical staff, not the coaches.

“There’s something that was thrown out there that is completely false,” Vigneault said. “Maybe not the dinosaur part.”

Following Vigneault’s press conference, ESPN reported that Lehner did not mean to accuse Vigneault of medical malpractice, although he stated in an earlier reply that he knows Flyers players who have told him about the organization handing out drugs without disclosing the medication.

Lehner has since spoken to the NHLPA. Sportsnet reported that the NHL also plans to reach out to Lehner.

Vigneault went through a list of players who may have spoken to Lehner, listing Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore, who played for him at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, and Nick Holden, who played for him with the Rangers from 2016-18. However, he said he doubted any of them would make these accusations.

Nolan Patrick, who now plays for the Golden Knights, left the Flyers organization via trade this offseason. A report Sunday implied Patrick may have been the player Lehner is speaking for. However, Lehner also stated in the replies that he doesn’t know Patrick well. The reporter has since recanted his report about Patrick and has apologized to Patrick and the Flyers organization for posting it “prematurely and inaccurately.”

Vigneault acknowledged Patrick had a tough 2021 season but said he also did the best he could for him. Patrick suffered a serious concussion while with the Flyers and missed the 2019-2020 season with a migraine disorder. However, Vigneault said he doubts Patrick would have made the accusations that he was “pushing pills.”

Vigneault has not spoken to the NHL about the situation, but he said he believes Fletcher has.

James van Riemsdyk, the team’s NHL Players Association (NHLPA) representative, spoke next, saying he’s not completely aware of the situation and all the allegations. He said the NHLPA has not been in touch with him about this.

“It’s always surprising when you hear from someone playing from another organization who has never played for someone saying that,” van Riemsdyk said.

Van Riemsdyk also emphasized the importance of educating yourself about the proper uses of medications. He said that the education has gotten better over the course of his career. He also said that since he’s been a Flyer, the medical staff has handled all medical decisions, not the coaching staff.

When asked what the next steps will be regarding the situation, Vigneault replied that he does not plan to address it again.