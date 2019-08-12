If a scout were to delve into Kline’s own background, what drove him to compete with adults when he was just in high school, they’d quickly find out Kline’s mother died of brain cancer when he was 10 years old. He was an only child, raised by his father. Fitting in always seemed to be an issue. He was a manager for the hoop team at the Pennington School, and started a website with a friend, focusing on pop culture. Eventually, that evolved more into hoops, and Kline said he found out that while it was tough to get access to NBA or even college players, high school was the opposite. You just showed up. Soon enough, he created a Twitter account, started posting news.